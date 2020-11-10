Cody-Kilgore the next step in McCool Junction’s journey

“Coach Miller has done a good job of getting his younger kids to adapt to varsity football,” Weiss commented. “Along with that, they have some nice returning pieces that have paved the way for their success as the season has progressed.”

The team will board a chartered bus at 6:30 a.m. Friday morning and plans to make one stop before arriving in Cody 300 miles and nearly five hours later.

“We are planning on leaving at 6:30 Friday morning with a stop in Dunning to get out and use their field to go through a few things one last time. We are fortunate to have a charter bus that will be taking us on the trip, so it should be rather comfortable,” Weiss stated. “Leaving Friday morning allows the boys to sleep in their own beds on Thursday and get a quality nights rest. We will arrive in plenty of time in Cody to get out, walk the field, and gather ourselves before we get ready for pre-game.”

Weiss said the trip to Cody was enjoyable last year and the kids are looking forward to it.