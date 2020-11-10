Cody-Kilgore the next step in McCool Junction’s journey

MCCOOL JUNCTION-Last year the McCool Junction Mustangs had one obstacle standing in their way to the Six-Man State Football Championship game-The Cody-Kilgore Cowboys.
They took care of business with a 40-28 win.
Flip the calendar ahead 12 months and the same scenario faces the Mustangs as they will be headed back to Cody to take on the Cowboys with the winner advancing to the November 20 state title game in Kearney at Cope Stadium on the UNK campus.
Cody-Kilgore is not the same team as last year as they lost their three-all-state players to graduation.
The Cowboys lost two of their first three games to Arthur County and Stuart. Cody-Kilgore avenged the loss to the Stuart Broncos in the first round of the playoffs 30-0.
They held the Potter-Dix Coyotes to just eight points in last Friday’s 42-8 win, after the Coyotes came in averaging 56.8 points per game.
McCool Junction head coach Jarrod Weiss said that Cody-Kilgore has changed some things.
“Cody-Kilgore has changed their philosophy some from a year ago. They like to run more spread than they had in the past. They have good speed in their backfield versus a year ago where they liked to line up in tight formations and use their physicality up front,” said Weiss. “With that being said, they still like to do the tight formations, they have strong, athletic kids that can play many styles of football. The impressive part is they have improved immensely from game one up to this point. Early in the season they were still trying to find their way with some of their younger kids.”
The Cowboys come in averaging 328.1 on the ground and 48.5 yards per game passing for a total offense of 376.6 yards per game.
Junior running back Peyton Sterkel, at 5-foot-10, 160 pounds leads the offense with 96 carries for 986 yards and 15 touchdowns, but is also backed up by juniors Cactus Millar, 6-foot, 180 pounds and Gage Davis, 6-foot-2, 190 pounds.
“Their backfield in my opinion is their strength, with that being said they have good athletes up front as well. Sterkel, Millar, Davis, and Ravenscroft are all great athletes in their backfield that have good speed and size. Obviously they will be our focus in preparation this week,” explained Weiss. “I feel that we will need to contain well on the edges and make sure that our backside players stay home and keep everything in a tight bubble. We will have to tackle well in space in order to be successful.”
McCool Junction averages 318.8 yards running the ball with senior Owen McDonald leading the way with 85 carries for 1,480 yards and 37 touchdowns. McCool Junction is averaging over 70 points per game and only allowing 13.1.
While the passing game has netted just 429 yards all season, senior quarterback Jonah Barrow has connected on 22 of 35 passes for 62 percent completion percentage. He has thrown 314 yards and eight touchdowns.
Weiss added that head coach Landon Miller has done well at bringing along his young kids.
“Coach Miller has done a good job of getting his younger kids to adapt to varsity football,” Weiss commented. “Along with that, they have some nice returning pieces that have paved the way for their success as the season has progressed.”
The team will board a chartered bus at 6:30 a.m. Friday morning and plans to make one stop before arriving in Cody 300 miles and nearly five hours later.
“We are planning on leaving at 6:30 Friday morning with a stop in Dunning to get out and use their field to go through a few things one last time. We are fortunate to have a charter bus that will be taking us on the trip, so it should be rather comfortable,” Weiss stated. “Leaving Friday morning allows the boys to sleep in their own beds on Thursday and get a quality nights rest. We will arrive in plenty of time in Cody to get out, walk the field, and gather ourselves before we get ready for pre-game.”
Weiss said the trip to Cody was enjoyable last year and the kids are looking forward to it.
“As far as going back to Cody again this year, I think our kids understand what lies ahead of them. They enjoyed the trip last season, so going back again should benefit us. Our guys are looking forward to the next step on this journey,” Weiss said. “They know they will have to play well in order to advance, Cody-Kilgore isn't going to lie down, they have shown all season that they have the ability to win big games. They upset the two seed in the quarterfinals so they will be ready to go. On Friday, it will be another game for us no matter what the stakes are. We have experienced big games before so this is no different. I am excited to see how we compete on Friday. I look forward to a great game.”
The game will kick-off at 2 p.m. CST with the winner taking on the winner of the Sterling at Arthur County game. The Six-Man final is set for Friday, November 20 in Kearney at 7:15 p.m.
