Closing One Chapter and Re-Opening Another!

This column will serve as my final article as the sports editor of the York News-Times.

No, I’m not quitting, I’m just self-demoting myself to the assistant sports editor position for the remainder of the time I spend at the YNT.

In the summer I decided that being in this position for however many years it has actually been has been long enough. Before the 2022-23 winter sports season gets started I felt it was a good time to turn the keys over to Christian Horn who won’t be thinking about his retirement for a long, long time.

As I inch closer to my 66th birthday (March) I just think it is a good time to pull back a little bit and let someone else do the driving for a while.

When I decided to take on the challenge of being the sports editor, I was actually full time as a unit manager at Epworth Village where I oversaw about 13-14 staff and 10-12 kids between the ages of 6-18 who we took care of. The first several months I was the sports editor I kind of struggled trying to manage two full time positions and work anywhere from 75-80 hours per week.

I pretty much maintained that schedule for about four years or so when in 2012 I decided two jobs was too much. I resigned from Epworth in November of 2012 and assumed just the sports editor position as my only job. I had been an interim sports editor for many years and had only a 1-2 month break when a full time editor was hired and I then held the title of assistant sports editor. That person lasted a very short time and when he was let go I was back as the sports editor and this time I never relinquished the position. That is until now!

One of the biggest goals I had when I could devote all my time to the position was to make sure 85-90% of the paper, especially the lead articles, were about local sports and athletes. I feel really good about that and we even maintained a lot of local flavor through the pandemic when sports was all but shut down for several months.

One of the biggest accomplishments while I was the sports editor was establishing the York News-Times female and male athlete of the year awards which are handed out at the end of each high school sports year.

I asked local businesses if they would be interested in donating to the winners’ prize packages which I had a lot of good luck with until I found out I was breaking the rules of giving out prizes to the winners.

When I think back to the time when the job came open and I was asked if I was interested, I knew I couldn’t say no. If I did I would have always wondered what if? Now I can turn the reins over and do it with a sense of accomplishment, success and no questions.

HuskersIn a few days we should know who the next Nebraska football coach will be.

At this point in time I have no read as to who that might be, but my choice has not changed and I hope Mickey Joseph gets the chance.

In the meantime, Nebraska will be in Iowa today and they have a chance to knock the Hawkeyes out of the BIG 10 championship. If that should happen, there will be a lot of celebrating in Nebraska bars on Friday night.

However after the disappointment of last week’s last minute loss to Wisconsin and the struggles of the offensive line, it’s tough to envision a Husker win.

However another close loss is probably in the cards and another year of frustration for Nebraska fans will come to an end.

My prediction is Iowa 17, Nebraska 15 … I hope I am wrong!