Close, but not too close … Ivey signs with Concordia University

YORK – York senior Thomas Ivey looked into a few Nebraska college programs to continue his wrestling career.
Concordia University in Seward was his final choice as he said York College was just too close to home.
Ivey, who won his 150th match this year and finished up his senior season with a record of 34-5 and fifth place finish at the Nebraska Class B state championships, will be a Bulldog next fall at Concordia University.
“I looked at York and Doane, too, and a couple of schools around Nebraska, but I thought York was just a little bit too close to home really. Concordia, the coaches there are great and they have supported me through my whole high school season,” Ivey said. “I talked to some of the guys who are wrestling there and I also talked with Jorie Luther (classmate at York a few years ago) and how he liked it. He’s loved it so it seems like a pretty good college to go to.”
Concordia head coach Levi Calhoun said Thomas has the qualities he wants at Concordia.
“We search for kids who want to work hard and wrestle hard for an entire match and want to get better and obviously who are good students and good people. That’s exactly what Thomas is and we are excited to have a local kid join us at Concordia,” said Calhoun. “As soon as we saw Thomas, a local kid who is close to us, we were definitely interested and especially the way that he wrestled. Obviously (we) got to know him over the past many months and just really discovered he would be a really good fit for our program.”
The Dukes’ head coach, Brett Mauler, said Thomas’ work ethic will serve him well at the next level.
“Thomas is a really hard working kid with a unique athletic ability. He is extremely flexible, he is explosive and he is really strong for his size. He is going to be able to fill in a light weight spot in college and that is usually one of the tougher spots to fill, 125-133 type weight class,” Mauler said of his 126-pounder. “He is a multi-sport athlete that will be really exciting to see what he can do when he puts all his focus and effort into one sport.”
Ivey is not decided on his major at this time but did mention Ag Engineering and possibly a teaching degree.
Ivey said he is ready to compete, but if he has to wait he is Ok with that timetable as well.
“I’ve talked to them about it a little bit and they haven’t said too much about it,” Ivey commented. “I’m not worried about it, I know I could be in there the first year or if I have to wait that’s Ok too.”
“The biggest challenge for any wrestler transitioning from high school to college is just having the mental fortitude and being able to be ready for the competition which is a step up, so just being mentally prepared for that” is always a tough task, Calhoun explained. “That transition is the biggest thing and we have talked to Thomas about that and I think his style and his physicality will transfer well into college. The talent he has and the drive to get better will definitely allow him to fight for a spot right away.”
Mauler agrees and also said Ivey is really close to college ready.
“On his feet at times I think he is definitely college ready and on top I would say he is fairly close to being college ready. He is not that far off,” Mauler said. “I think the biggest challenge for him will be getting off the bottom. But other than that at the NAIA level I would say he is college ready.”