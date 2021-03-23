Close, but not too close … Ivey signs with Concordia University

The Dukes’ head coach, Brett Mauler, said Thomas’ work ethic will serve him well at the next level.

“Thomas is a really hard working kid with a unique athletic ability. He is extremely flexible, he is explosive and he is really strong for his size. He is going to be able to fill in a light weight spot in college and that is usually one of the tougher spots to fill, 125-133 type weight class,” Mauler said of his 126-pounder. “He is a multi-sport athlete that will be really exciting to see what he can do when he puts all his focus and effort into one sport.”

Ivey is not decided on his major at this time but did mention Ag Engineering and possibly a teaching degree.

Ivey said he is ready to compete, but if he has to wait he is Ok with that timetable as well.

“I’ve talked to them about it a little bit and they haven’t said too much about it,” Ivey commented. “I’m not worried about it, I know I could be in there the first year or if I have to wait that’s Ok too.”