Classic CRC Championship battle goes to Cross County

YORK - The Cross County frontline didn’t allow too many Bruning-Davenport-Shickley attacks to get past them.

The Cougars three six-footers, Chloe Sandell, Erica Stratman and Cortlyn Schaefer, recorded 8 ½ stuff blocks and held off the Eagles in the fifth set 17-15 for the CRC Tournament championship win.

Cross County took a 2-0 lead as they won the first two sets 25-19 and 25-22, but the No. 2 rated Class D1 Eagles were not going down without a fight as they won the next two games 25-18 and 25-22.

In the fifth set the two teams exchanged early points with BDS on top 2-0, then the Cougars responded with a 5-1 run to take a 5-2 lead.

Cross County senior Cortlyn Schaefer finished with 27 kills and had four in the fifth set, two in a row, to give the Cougars a two point lead.

The two teams battled and the Eagles erased a 13-11 deficit behind two kills from junior Mariah Sliva.

With a score of 14-13 and serving for the match, Schaefer denied the Eagles with a kill and then an ace block from freshman Shyanne Anderson made it 15-14.

The Eagles got a kill from Sliva to tie the set at 15-15, but it was the Cougars scoring the final two points for the win.