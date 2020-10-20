Classic CRC Championship battle goes to Cross County

YORK - The Cross County frontline didn’t allow too many Bruning-Davenport-Shickley attacks to get past them.
The Cougars three six-footers, Chloe Sandell, Erica Stratman and Cortlyn Schaefer, recorded 8 ½ stuff blocks and held off the Eagles in the fifth set 17-15 for the CRC Tournament championship win.
Cross County took a 2-0 lead as they won the first two sets 25-19 and 25-22, but the No. 2 rated Class D1 Eagles were not going down without a fight as they won the next two games 25-18 and 25-22.
In the fifth set the two teams exchanged early points with BDS on top 2-0, then the Cougars responded with a 5-1 run to take a 5-2 lead.
Cross County senior Cortlyn Schaefer finished with 27 kills and had four in the fifth set, two in a row, to give the Cougars a two point lead.
Support Local Journalism
The two teams battled and the Eagles erased a 13-11 deficit behind two kills from junior Mariah Sliva.
With a score of 14-13 and serving for the match, Schaefer denied the Eagles with a kill and then an ace block from freshman Shyanne Anderson made it 15-14.
The Eagles got a kill from Sliva to tie the set at 15-15, but it was the Cougars scoring the final two points for the win.
BDS finished with 48 team kills as Kamler led the way with 22 and Sliva added 19.
The BDS serving game was on point as they registered 18 service aces, Kamler had nine of those.
Cross County hammered 50 winners and Schaefer was the catalyst with 27, while Stratman finished with 11, two in the final set.
The Cougars had seven aces as Anderson was the team leader with four.
The York News-Times will post the Crossroads Conference All-Tournament team later this week.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!