Classes D1 and D2 ready to get post-season action underway

STROMSBURG – Over the past three seasons the Cross County Cougars are 23-1 during regular-season play.

The only loss came last year to the Howells-Dodge Jaguars in Howells by the final score of 40-38.

The Cougars made it all to way to Lincoln last year, where they lost to those same Jaguars in the D1 championship game. Howells-Dodge now resides in Class D2.

Cross County comes into the first round of the state playoffs rated as the No. 2 team in D1 right behind North Platte St. Pat’s.

Cross County will host Weeping Water (4-4) tonight, and over in Henderson the Heartland Huskies (6-2) welcome Exeter-Milligan/Friend (5-3) to town.

In Class D2 the Nebraska Lutheran Knights (5-3) face a tall order as they travel to Bruning to take on the 8-0, No. 2 rated BDS Eagles.

Following the completion of the first round, the brackets will be reseeded going into the second round.

Looking at the match-ups

Weeping Water at Cross County- 7 p.m. at Cross County High School

Most of the Cougars’ games this year have been over by halftime, with the exception being just two weeks ago when the Cougars needed a Hail Mary pass as time expired to get past No. 5 Clarkson-Leigh 30-28.

Both teams come in putting up a lot of points as CC averages 59 per game and Weeping Water 46.3.

The Indians’ offense relies a lot on senior running back Keegan McDonald, who averages 118.3 yards per game. Overall, the Indians put up 249.8 yards a game on the ground. Weeping Water throws the ball for 86.9 yards a game for a total offense of 336.7.

Cross County averages 324.4 rushing yards a game and uses the pass only when they need to, as they average just 58 yards a game for a total offense of 382.4.

Junior Izaac Dickey leads the ground game with a per-game average of 90.5 while senior Jackson Lindburg averages 73.9. With several blowouts this year, the Cougars have relied on a huge stable of running backs.

Senior Hayden Allen leads the receivers with 12 catches for 176 yards and three touchdowns.

On defense junior Alex Noyd has 104 tackles, Tobey Waller 64 and Dickey adds 62.

Exeter-Milligan/Friend at Heartland- 7 p.m. at Heartland High School

One might look at this matchup and see a one-on-one battle between EMF junior running back Breckan Schluter and Heartland senior dual-threat quarterback Trev Peters.

Schluter is averaging 211.4 yards per game running the ball, and he has rushed for nearly 1,700 yards. The EMF Bobcats put up 328.3 yard of total offense per game while the Huskies behind Peters average 332.

Peters has rushed the ball for 143.1 yards per game and he has 1,145 yards on the year. Senior Zach Quiring has also been effective in the ground game for the Huskies, as he averages almost 80 yards per game.

Neither team has had to rely much on the passing game, but when EMF does go to the air senior Chase Svehla has been the main target with 15 receptions for 232 yards and three touchdowns.

Heartland is led by senior Tucker Bergen with seven catches for 156 yards while junior Carter Siebert also has seven receptions for 167 yards.

EMF’s defense is led by Jacob Weber, Svehla and Marcus Krupicka with 56, 50 and 47 tackles respectively.

Heartland’s Quiring has 84 stops, Bergen 74 and senior Merrick Maltsberger 69.

Nebraska Lutheran at BDS- 6 p.m. in Bruning

Nebraska Lutheran comes in very shorthanded as senior quarterback Trey Richert, who was averaging almost 300 yards per game, was injured last week in the season finale at Osceola.

Junior Isaac Beiermann stepped in at quarterback and hit 9 of 16 passes for 128 yards and one touchdown.

BDS and Lutheran have two common opponents in Falls City Sacred Heart and High Plains. BDS topped the Irish 52-26 and the Storm 58-18. The Knights lost to Sacred Heart 52-28 and defeated High Plains 44-34.

If Beiermann is under center, he does have several receivers he can deliver the ball to as senior Trevor Hueske has 47 catches for 797 yards and 14 touchdowns and junior Lucas Corwin has 34 receptions for 544 yards and four scores.

The defense will face a tall task as Hueske leads the team with 95 tackles, senior Jace Dressel has 92 and junior Bryce Malchow adds 66.

BDS averages 51.3 points per game and the Knights 46.4. Lutheran puts up 409.1 yards of total offense per game.