Class D No. 4 East Butler wins Cross County tri

STROMSBURG – The East Butler Tigers defeated the Cross County/Osceola Twisters 54-24 and wrestled to a dead heat 33-33 tie with the High Plains Storm on Tuesday night to go 1-0-1 and post the top record at the Cross County Triangular.
Cross County/Osceola defeated High Plains 39-24 and they finished 1-1-0 while the Storm were 0-1-1.
Cross County/Osceola 39 High Plains 24
The Twisters came out of the gates and built a 12-0 lead with 106-pounder Koy Mentink opening the dual with an 8-6 win over Hudson Urkoski.
An open weight class by the Storm and a win by Tyler Shoup over Gage Friesen gave the hosts the early advantage.
That came to a screeching halt as Lance Russell pinned Liam White at 126 in 56 seconds, Javier Marino defeated Tony DeWitt at 132, Wyatt Urkoski pinned Ty Racek in 2:37 at 145 and the Storm had themselves an 18-12 lead.
CC/O responded with Channer Marsden getting the sudden victory win over Augustine Osantowski at 152. Class C No. 1 Cameron Graham pinned Caleb Sharman in 0:29 and Dalton Noble earned six points by just walking onto the mat and getting his hand raised to give the Twisters a 27-18 lead at the time.
The Twisters picked up 12 more points with forfeits and a double forfeit at 220 led to the final match where Kaden Rieken of High Plains pinned Hector Esparza in 1:15 to account for the final scoring.
High Plains 33, East Butler 33
Hudson Urkoski, Russell and Wyatt Urkoski had the Storm on top at 18-15 following the 145 pound match.
Russell, the No. 5 rated wrestler at 126 according to the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association-Huskerland ratings, met up with No. 3 rated Luke Polivka and Russell won the matchup with a pin at 5:22. Osantowski’s win over Kyle Heise at 152 had the Storm on top 27-15, but a pair of forfeits by the Storm at 160 and 195 set up the final match with High Plains leading 33-27.
At 285 pounds, East Butler’s Vincent Hageman pinned Rieken in 41 seconds to end the dual in a 33-33 tie.
East Butler 54, Cross County/Osceola 24
After Mentink picked up the pin of Kale Glasshoff at 106 in 1:17, East Butler ripped off 36 straight points before Marsden stopped the run with a pin of Heise at 152 in 48 seconds.
Graham made it 36-18 with an open class forfeit, but East Butler’s lead was too big for the Twisters to make up any ground and CC/O had open weight classes at both 170 and 195. That kept them from getting any closer.
Cross County/Osceola will be in Malcolm at the Clippers Invite on Saturday, while the Storm host 32 teams starting Friday at the Norm Manstedt Invitational held at Central Community College in Columbus.