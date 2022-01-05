Class D No. 4 East Butler wins Cross County tri

STROMSBURG – The East Butler Tigers defeated the Cross County/Osceola Twisters 54-24 and wrestled to a dead heat 33-33 tie with the High Plains Storm on Tuesday night to go 1-0-1 and post the top record at the Cross County Triangular.

Cross County/Osceola defeated High Plains 39-24 and they finished 1-1-0 while the Storm were 0-1-1.

Cross County/Osceola 39 High Plains 24

The Twisters came out of the gates and built a 12-0 lead with 106-pounder Koy Mentink opening the dual with an 8-6 win over Hudson Urkoski.

An open weight class by the Storm and a win by Tyler Shoup over Gage Friesen gave the hosts the early advantage.

That came to a screeching halt as Lance Russell pinned Liam White at 126 in 56 seconds, Javier Marino defeated Tony DeWitt at 132, Wyatt Urkoski pinned Ty Racek in 2:37 at 145 and the Storm had themselves an 18-12 lead.

CC/O responded with Channer Marsden getting the sudden victory win over Augustine Osantowski at 152. Class C No. 1 Cameron Graham pinned Caleb Sharman in 0:29 and Dalton Noble earned six points by just walking onto the mat and getting his hand raised to give the Twisters a 27-18 lead at the time.