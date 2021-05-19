Class D girls compete at state track

OMAHA - At the start of the Class D girls 4x800-meter relay Wednesday it was fairly calm with a few rain drops sprinkled in here and there.

The weather conditions for the first day, however, were anything but consistent as light rain, heavy rain and even some sunshine that turned the area down on the track into a sauna for a short time gave the athletes a variety of weather conditions to compete in.

Despite the conditions the athletes from Class D didn’t seem to mind as they returned to Omaha Burke Stadium for the first time since 2019 after the pandemic wiped out the 2020 season.

Several area athletes got their day underway first thing in the morning as all field events scheduled for Wednesday began at 9 a.m. with the running events at 10:30 a.m.

McCool Junction’s Aly Plock came into the state meet with her best time in the 3200 this year being 12:58.74, which she ran last week at the district meet in Osceola.

In the early stages of the 3200 final, Plock found herself way back in the pack, but that didn’t seem to matter. By the time the race ended, Plock had passed some 17 runners and crossed the finish line with a time of 12:41.29 for fourth place. That would be the Mustangs only points for the day.