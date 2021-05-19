Class D girls compete at state track

OMAHA - At the start of the Class D girls 4x800-meter relay Wednesday it was fairly calm with a few rain drops sprinkled in here and there.
The weather conditions for the first day, however, were anything but consistent as light rain, heavy rain and even some sunshine that turned the area down on the track into a sauna for a short time gave the athletes a variety of weather conditions to compete in.
Despite the conditions the athletes from Class D didn’t seem to mind as they returned to Omaha Burke Stadium for the first time since 2019 after the pandemic wiped out the 2020 season.
Several area athletes got their day underway first thing in the morning as all field events scheduled for Wednesday began at 9 a.m. with the running events at 10:30 a.m.
McCool Junction’s Aly Plock came into the state meet with her best time in the 3200 this year being 12:58.74, which she ran last week at the district meet in Osceola.
In the early stages of the 3200 final, Plock found herself way back in the pack, but that didn’t seem to matter. By the time the race ended, Plock had passed some 17 runners and crossed the finish line with a time of 12:41.29 for fourth place. That would be the Mustangs only points for the day.
The Exeter-Milligan 3200-meter relay of Cammie Harrison, Cameran Jansky, Savana Krupicka and Jaiden Papik put points in the team column for the Timberwolves as they finished in fifth place with a time of 10:37.16. Their fastest time coming in had been a 10:29.12 in districts at Pawnee City last week.
The Timberwolves added to their team total when sophomore Jozie Kanode finished sixth in the pole vault with a height of 9-0. The event was won by Samantha Schemper, a senior from Loomis. Exeter-Milligan scored seven points and was in 12th place.
The only High Plains entry for the girls was senior Brianna Wilshusen in the shot put. Wilshusen came in with a season best of 37-4, but struggled on Wednesday with her top throw of 32-9 not good enough to qualify for the finals. BDS sophomore JessaLynn Hudson won the event with a toss of 39-1.
In the triple jump, McCool Junction’s Madilyn Stacy went 31-2¾ , but did not qualify for the finals.
In two prelim events, McCool Junction’s McKenna Yates came up short in qualifying for the 400-meter finals as she was clocked at 1:03.09 and the Timberwolves’ Papik turned in a time of 51.73 in the 300 hurdles, but did not make the finals.
Going into today’s finale here are the team point leaders:
Humphrey St. Francis (13); Loomis (12); North Platte St. Pat’s (12); Sterling (10); Mullen (10) and BDS (10) round out the top six.