Class D boys get in day one at State

OMAHA – On the opening day of the 2021 Nebraska State Track and Field Championships, Kaden Kirkpatrick launched himself into the record books.

The McCool Junction senior hurled a 154-2 in the discus to break the school record and place third at Omaha’s Burke Stadium. Kirkpatrick’s record-setting throw came on his second toss of the third flight in the preliminaries and held up to win the bronze medal.

McCool Junction and Exeter-Milligan found successes elsewhere on the track during the first day of competition in the Class D meet, as the two schools combined to produce medalists or finalists in three events.

Another medalist came in the 3200-meter run, where Mustang senior Tyler Neville turned in a time of 10:16.71 to finish fourth. Neville led for a stretch in the middle of the race before falling off slightly down the stretch. Neville’s teammate Jacob Brugger narrowly missed the podium, finishing ninth with a time of 10:32.51.

In the 100-meter dash, Exeter-Milligan senior Casey Jindra punched a ticket to Thursday’s final with a preliminary time of 11.46 seconds. Jindra’s time held up just enough to secure a seventh-place finish - .01 seconds ahead of the eighth and final qualifier and .04 seconds ahead of ninth.

The Mustangs and Timberwolves return to action on Thursday morning at Burke Stadium for the second day of the Class D state meet.