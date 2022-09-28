Class D-1 No. 8 Meridian gets 3-0 sweep over Nebraska Lutheran

WACO – The Meridian Mustangs ran their season record to 13-1 on Tuesday night as they defeated the Nebraska Lutheran Knights 3-0 in Crossroads Conference regular season volleyball.

Meridian, the No. 8 team in Class D-1 in the Lincoln Journal Star, won the match by the scores of 25-14, 25-11 and 25-13.

The Knights only managed seven kills in the games as sophomore Rebecca Hueske, senior Jasmine Malchow and senior Lily Otte had two each. As a team the Lutheran girls were 84 of 110 hitting for a minus .173 percentage.

Otte led the Knights with five blocks and also had 12 digs, while Marissa Endorf and Malchow finished with 13 digs each.

Malchow was 51 of 54 setting with four assists.

No team or individual stats were available for Meridian.

Nebraska Lutheran (3-13) will host the Giltner Hornets on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

The volleyball game will be followed by a 7 p.m. football game between the Knights and the Hornets.