Class C State Wrestling features 13 area wrestlers

OMAHA-When the Class C State Wrestling Meet opens on Friday at the CHI Health Central in Omaha, 28 champions will have already been crowned in Classes A and D.

The COVID-19 issue forced the NSAA to make some big changes in order to keep the number of people at the state championships down and in doing that only on championship night will there be more than one class competing at a time.

In the past the state meet has opened on a Thursday with two classes in the morning session and two more in the evening session.

All four classes were represented in the semifinals on Friday night and the same held true for the third and fifth place matches and the championship round on Saturday.

This year Classes A and D were at the CHI Heath Center on Wednesday and Thursday, with each class having their own separate sessions until Thursday night when the titles were decided in both of the classes 14 weight brackets.

Tickets for this year’s meet had to be ordered ahead of time and even the media area was reduced drastically to help keep distance control.