Class C State Wrestling features 13 area wrestlers

OMAHA-When the Class C State Wrestling Meet opens on Friday at the CHI Health Central in Omaha, 28 champions will have already been crowned in Classes A and D.
The COVID-19 issue forced the NSAA to make some big changes in order to keep the number of people at the state championships down and in doing that only on championship night will there be more than one class competing at a time.
In the past the state meet has opened on a Thursday with two classes in the morning session and two more in the evening session.
All four classes were represented in the semifinals on Friday night and the same held true for the third and fifth place matches and the championship round on Saturday.
This year Classes A and D were at the CHI Heath Center on Wednesday and Thursday, with each class having their own separate sessions until Thursday night when the titles were decided in both of the classes 14 weight brackets.
Tickets for this year’s meet had to be ordered ahead of time and even the media area was reduced drastically to help keep distance control.
On Friday, the York News-Times three area teams (Cross County/Osceola; Centennial and Fillmore Central) will be in action starting at 5 p.m. with four rounds of competition. Those will be championship round one and quarterfinals and consolation rounds one and two. In the past if you lost your first round you did not wrestle until the following day.
On Saturday the Class C wrestlers who are still in contention will start at 1 p.m. and go through all the way deciding third through sixth place. The championship round for both Class B and C will get underway at 7 p.m.
Here is a look at each Class C teams first round matches and possible matchups in the second round.
*All rankings referred to are from the Nebraska Scholastic Coaches Wrestling Association/Huskerland.*
Centennial
132- Ryan Payne, SR., (42-11) vs. Jaxon Schafer, SO., Boone Central (30-21)
Payne at 132 pounds was a fifth place finisher in Class D at that weight in 2020. If Payne gets past Schafer of Boone Central he will more than likely see No. 5 rated Cameron Williams of Conestoga. O’Neil’s Ty Rainforth rated No. 3 (38-1) is also on Payne’s side of the bracket. Payne recorded his 150th win last Saturday at the C-3 district at Centennial
138- Jarrett Dodson, FR., (36-11) vs. Ashton Lurz, SO., Valentine (37-8)
Dodson with a win is looking at a quarterfinal match-up with No. 1 rated Dyson Kunz (46-1) of Central City
285- Carson Fehlhafer, JR., (48-5) vs. Paxton Bartels, SO., Crofton/Bloomfield (29-18)
Fehlhafer, rated No. 5 earned a fifth place medal in Class D last year. If the junior can navigate his way past Bartels and the more than likely Zachary Burr of Syracuse (36-7) he would probably be looking at a Southern Nebraska Conference opponent in Jake Ingwerson of David City in the semifinals.
Cross County/Osceola
106- Tyler Shoup, FR., (15-26) vs. Drew Garfield, JR., Central City (43-0)
Shoup’s first round match is against Drew Garfield of Central who is 43-0 on the year and rated No. 1.
113- Colton Kirby, SO., (20-17) vs. Tristin Grooms JR., Valentine (10-5)
If Kirby gets past Grooms, he will probably be looking at a match-up with Cole Kunz of Central City who is 42-2 and ranked No. 2 at 113 pounds.
152- Cameron Graham, JR., (44-3) vs. Levi Drueke, SO., O’Neil (31-14)
In 2020, Graham finished third at 138 pounds. He comes into the state championship rated as the No. 1 wrestler at 152. A second round match-up with No. 3 Clayton Harris of David City is likely, with No. 4 Christopher Feldner of Kearney Catholic a possible semifinal opponent.
160 Bryce Reed, SR., (31-3) vs. Ashton Schafer, JR., Boone Central (23-7)
This may be the toughest bracket in Class C. Reed comes in as the No. 5 rated grappler at 160. Four wrestlers who competed at the C-3 are rated in this weight class. Reed took fifth at 145 in 2020. Joe Hinrichs of Sutton, No.1 or Nolan Eller of David City Aquinas await Reed in the semifinals.
195- Kyle Sterup, SR., (46-1) vs. Joel Abramson, SR., Loomis/Bertrand (8-4)
In 2020 Sterup finished fifth at 182 pounds. He comes in rated at No. 2 at 195 and his only loss came in the 285 pound division. Second round matchup could be Taylor Weber of Boone Central. His semifinal match appears wide open with a slew of strong competitors.
Fillmore Central
106- Travis Meyer, SO., (37-6) vs. Ace Hobbs, FR., Mitchell (22-13)
Meyer was rated most of the year at 106 pounds. His quarterfinal match will more than likely be against No. 1 Drew Garfield of Central City.
126- Alex Schademann, SO., (37-5) vs. John Brodrick, JR., South Central Unified-District #5 (22-10)
In 2020 Schademann qualified at 113 pounds and came up win short of a medal. He finished the season with a 49-9 record. If the sophomore can get past his first two rounds he will probably meet defending state champion Konner Schluckebier of Milford, who he has two wins over this year. Schademann is No. 2 and Schluckebier No. 3.
145- Aiden Hinrichs, SO., (20-9) vs. Kadin Perez, SR., Mitchell (22-12)
Perez was a Mitchell qualifier in 2020. His quarterfinal match should he get past Perez, could be with No. 5 rated Cal Janke of Archbishop Bergan.
160- Jacob Stoner, SR., (32-11) vs. Fransisco Mendez, SR., Norfolk Catholic (49-7)
Mendez is the No. 6 rated wrestler at 160 pounds. Ord’s Garrett Kluthe (30-3) is the No. 4 rated wrestler at his weight class and would more than likely be Stoner’s quarterfinal opponent should he get past Mendez.
285- Connor Asche, SR., (25-6) vs. Daven Whitley, SO., Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons Decatur (30-6)
Asche came up one win short of medaling in 2020 and has a tough first round opponent in No. 4 rated Whitley of BRLD. After Whitley however there are a lot of possibilities as to who Asche might face down the road.