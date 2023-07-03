HASTINGS – York Fusion 16/18-U head coach Kent Rauert and Fusion 14-U head coach Krissy Gray will have their teams in Hastings this weekend for the Class C State Softball Championships at the Bill Smith Softball Complex, July 7-9.

The York Fusion 16-18-U (20-13-1) will begin play in the 23-team bracket on Friday, July 7 with a 12:30 p.m. matchup against Bow Spirit on Field 6.

A win in that game would set up the Fusion with a 5 p.m. game against the winner of the Albion vs. Lightning game on Field 8.

A loss drops the Fusion into an 8 p.m. game in the loser’s bracket. All teams are guaranteed three games.

In the 14-U bracket which also features 23 teams, the York Fusion 14-U (23-16-1) awaits the winner of the 12:30 p.m. game between DMilaco Black and Albion on Field 5.

A win in the 3:30 p.m. game has the Fusion off until 11 a.m. on Saturday when they would face one of the following three teams, HWY 91 Cyclones, Rockets 14-U Morehead or WDSA 14-U. The winner of HWY 91 and Morehead will face off against WDSU to determine the York opponent should the Fusion win their first game.

A loss has the Fusion back on Saturday morning for a first pitch at 8 am.

The 14-U championship game is set for 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, while the 16-18-U title will be decided also at 3:30 p.m.