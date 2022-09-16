Class C No.1 Gothenburg takes team title at Fillmore Central XC

GENEVA – The Gothenburg Swede boys cross country team came to Hidden Hills Golf Course for the Fillmore Central invite on Thursday as the No. 1 team in Class C. They left having protected that ranking winning the meet title.

The Swedes edged Class C No. 2 Lincoln Christian 24-36 with No. 5 Milford in third place with 44 points.

The McCool Junction Mustangs finished in fourth with 72 points behind senior Trent Neville’s third place effort in a time of 17:21.89.

“Trent Neville really shined today. Trent ran the fastest Mustang 5k mark in Hidden Hills Country Club course history for us today, bettering the mark his brother Ty ran for us in 2020 by 14.21 seconds. Trent started out a bit conservatively, running a 5:30 first mile,” commented head coach Ryan Underwood. “However, he kept it pretty consistent through the second mile and really poured it on in the last 1.1 miles. His per-mile average for that 1.1 miles of the course was 5:28.8. So he ran his last mile the fastest. He ran 51.75 seconds faster than he did on the course last year, ran a career 5k personal best by 31.41 seconds, and ran a season personal best by 1:09.51.”

Also taking home a top five team finish was Fillmore Central with 92 points.

The Panthers were led by Ashtin Clark (18:39.92); Travis Meyer (18:48.36) and Cooper Schelkopf with a time of 18:48.87. The trio of Panther runners finished in 21st, 22nd and 23rd place respectively. Rounding out Panther scoring was Austin Wurtz in 35th place with a time of 19:47.60

The rest of Mustang scoring came from Luke Brugger who was clocked at 18:30.33 for 19th place; Jayden Fuhr was 26th with a time of 19:11.02 and Joey Pedersen was 30th with a time of 19:22.34.

“Overall, I am very excited about how our boys competed. We finished fourth to three really strong Class C programs in Gothenburg, Lincoln Christian and Milford. Even though we had some success today, we still have a lot of work to do to prepare for some of Class D's best teams that we will see down the road,” Underwood said. “We will enjoy our accomplishments from the meet tonight, and then it will be fun to get back to work tomorrow and to start building for our future meets coming up.”

Centennial’s only medal winner Clinton Turnbull who turned in a time of 18:08.78 for 15th place. Rounding out the other Bronco runners were; Camden Winkelman in 32nd with a 19:28.98 and Matthew Hoops with a time of 20:28.79 for 43rd place.

A field of 77 runners started and 75 finished the course.

Centennial, McCool Junction and Fillmore Central will run at the Thayer Central invite next Thursday in Hebron.

Team scoring -1.Gothenburg 24; 2.Lincoln Christian 36; 3.Milford 44; 4.McCool Junction 72; 5.Fillmore Central 92; 6.Tri-County 103; 7.Malcolm 104; 8.Hastings St. Cecilia 153; 9.Thayer Central 158; 10.Adams Central 174; 11.Fairbury 176; 12.Wilber-Clatonia 178.