Class C girls state track update day one

OMAHA – As Hastings St. Cecelia cruised to the finish line in the girls 4x800 relay on the opening day of the Class C State Track and Field meet at Burke Stadium, Daylee Dey made sure the Centennial Broncos found the podium.

She ran her two laps in 2:29.623, the fastest of the four Broncos, as the team finished in sixth. Molly Prochaska, Lillian Butzke and Kate Hirschfeld all completed their legs of the relay in under 2:36.

The Broncos also secured a qualifier for Saturday’s finals in the 100, where Savannah Horne posted the seventh-fastest preliminary time. Horne ran the race in 12.78 seconds.

In the pole vault, Heartland’s Mariah Tessman narrowly missed the podium. She cleared 10-0 and finished ninth.

Cross County junior Josi Noble competed in four events on Friday, but she couldn’t replicate her performance at the C-6 District meet, where she won three events. Noble jumped 35-2½ in the triple jump en route to a ninth-place finish, but she failed to qualify for the finals in the 200, 400 or 300 hurdles.

Centennial, Cross County and Heartland return to action Saturday for the second day of the Class C state meet.