Class C boys day one update from state track

OMAHA – On the opening day of the Class C State Track and Field meet at Burke Stadium on Friday, Heartland’s Trajan Arbuck launched himself onto the podium in the high jump.

Though Arbuck didn’t quite match his runner-up district performance of 6-5, he came close enough. Arbuck cleared 6-4 to finish sixth.

The Centennial Broncos’ Jake Bargen also medaled in the high jump on Friday, as the junior cleared 6-2 and finished in a tie for seventh place with GICC’s Isaac Herbek.

In the 110-meter hurdles, Will Saunders of Centennial clinched a spot in the finals on Saturday with a qualifying time of 15.7 in the preliminaries. The senior finished just .01 seconds ahead of the ninth-fastest time to secure the eighth and final spot in the finals.

Fillmore Central narrowly missed the podium on the opening day of the Class C state meet, as the 4x800-meter relay team finished ninth. Centennial also produced a ninth-place finisher in the discus, where Carson Fehlhafer threw a 145-6.

Ryan Payne of Centennial ran the 3200 in 10:49.26 and finished 16th. Cedar Catholic’s Carson Noecker won the event by more than 30 seconds, as he finished in 9:24.56 to break the previous record for the state meet (9:24.88).

Athletes from Centennial, Heartland and Fillmore Central return to action on Saturday for the second day of the Class C state meet.