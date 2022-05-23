Class C and D boys wrap up state track on Saturday

OMAHA – The four-day Nebraska State Track and Field Championships extravaganza came to a close Saturday with the final day of the Class C and Class D meets. Five area athletes medaled on the boys side during the second day of action, headlined by a top-5 finish in the discus from Centennial’s Carson Fehlhafer.

Fehlhafer fouled on three of his six attempts, including two of his three throws in the finals, but on his sixth and final throw uncorked a toss of 148-4. That distance earned the senior a spot on the podium with a fifth-place medal.

Bronco teammate Jayde Gumaer also competed in the discus and finished 12th with a 135-10, while Cross County’s Damon Mickey hurled the discus 124-9 and placed 20th.

The trio of discus throwers marked the only area athletes competing in the Class C field Saturday, but the Class D meet brought four more area medalists.

Trent Neville of McCool Junction clocked in at 2:05.77 in the 800 to finish sixth, while the Mustangs’ Jake Brugger took sixth in the 1600 with a time of 4:49.62. Neville also ran in the 1600, which he finished in 4:59.17 and claimed 10th place.

McCool Junction notched a third medalist in the pole vault, where Lucas Beversdorf cleared 12-6 and landed on the podium in seventh place. Exeter-Milligan’s Tyler Due also came close to a medal in the event as he cleared 12 feet to place ninth.

High Plains’ Trevor Carlstrom medaled in the long jump, leaping 19-11 to finish eighth. The Storm’s 4x100 relay team of Javier Marino, Gavin Morris, Gage Friesen and Carlstrom clocked in at 46.65 seconds and finished 14th.

Lane Urkoski also competed for High Plains on Saturday, just missing out on the podium in the discus. The senior hurled a 135-5 and finished 10th.

Nebraska Lutheran saw a pair of relays take the track at Burke Stadium during action on the second day. Lukas Worster, Nicholas Cross, Trey Richert and Trevor Hueske ran the 4x100 in 46.77 seconds and placed 15th. In the 4x400, Richert, Cross, Lucas Corwin and Hueske took 14th with a time of 3:45.28.

McCool Junction tallied the best finish of area schools in the team race, where the Mustangs scored 18 points and tied for 11th with Bertrand.

North Platte St. Pat’s won the Class D boys title with 53.5 points, while Osceola finished as the runner-up with 49 points thanks to a quartet of state titles from junior Isaiah Zelasney in the 100, 200, 400 and 4x400. Riverside and Burwell tied for third with 45 points each.

The Class C boys team title went to GICC with 68 points, while Battle Creek scored 64 points and came in second. Hartington Cedar Catholic finished a distant third with 44 points.