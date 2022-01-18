Class B No. 10 Norris staves off York boys 50-45

Norris shot 17 of 48 from the floor – 5 of 13 from beyond the arc – and connected on 11 of 15 chances at the charity stripe in the win. York, meanwhile, shot 18 of 43 from the floor and went a perfect 6-for-6 at the line, but the Dukes hit on just 3 of 15 shots from downtown.

Ivey paced the Dukes offensively, as he racked up a game-high 23 points, including 14 in the second half. The junior buried seven shots from the floor and hit on all six of his trips to the line.

“He did a great job getting to the basket, hitting pull-up jumpers,” Lamberty said. “We got him in a lot of ball screen action tonight, he was able to get to the basket, get to the free-throw line, hit the pull-up. We’re just not hitting the kick-out three right now. That’s what we’re missing. We have to make sure we shoot the ball better, so we can knock down a couple of those other shots.”

Jude Collingham scored eight for the Dukes, while Ryan Seevers added five and Austin Phinney notched four. Leyton Snodgrass scored three points and McCarthy added two to round out the Dukes’ scoring efforts.