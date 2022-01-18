Class B No. 10 Norris staves off York boys 50-45

FIRTH – The York Dukes trailed by just three points in the final moments Tuesday night and had a chance to tie after Norris’ Cooper Hausmann split a pair of free throws, but York turned the ball over on the other end and the Titans sealed the deal at the line as Class B No. 10 Norris fended off the Dukes’ upset bid 50-45.
“We played hard,” York head coach Scott Lamberty said. “We got off to a good start, but in the second quarter we got too ragged, we got too one-on-one and didn’t move the ball very well. We settled in the third quarter, but they hit a couple 3-point shots when we were tied and we couldn’t answer.”
York led 11-8 after the first quarter, as Garrett Ivey set the tone for a big night offensively with seven quick points. The Dukes pushed the lead to 16-8 early in the second quarter before the Titans rallied and outscored the visitors 15-6 over the rest of the period to take a 23-22 lead into the locker room.
The two teams traded blows coming out of halftime when Norris freshman Barret Boesiger canned back-to-back triples to give the Titans a six-point lead. The Dukes trimmed the deficit to 36-34 in the waning moments of the quarter but fouled Boesiger on a 3-pointer with 3.9 seconds left in the period.
The freshman drilled all three free throws as Norris took a 39-34 lead into the final quarter. However, Ivey racked up 10 of York’s 12 third-quarter points to keep the Dukes within striking distance.
“(It’s) just the details. We talk and we talk and we talk, but in reality they’re still awfully young in some of those situations,” Lamberty said of the sequence to close the third quarter. “It’s just the details of close-outs, the details of hand positions, the details of boxing out. It’s the little things on both end of the court we’re still lacking. I love this group. I think they’ve got big upside yet. We just have to get a little more focused as it gets later and later in the season. We’ve got to get moving.”
York went to work early in the fourth quarter, knotting the game at 41-all with 6:05 to play. Over the next couple minutes, however, both offenses struggled to break through. Neither side scored for the next 1:56 before JT Behrends nailed a pair of free throws to put the Titans in front by two with 4:09 remaining in regulation.
Norris pushed the lead to 45-41 before Marshall McCarthy found the bottom of the net with 1:45 to play, cutting the deficit in half and snapping a scoring drought that lasted over four minutes.
York trailed 47-45 in the game’s waning moments and had the ball with a chance to tie after Norris split a pair of free throws. However, the Titans poked the ball loose for a crucial turnover, and Myles Hoehne iced the game with a pair of free throws on the other end to preserve a 50-45 win.
Norris shot 17 of 48 from the floor – 5 of 13 from beyond the arc – and connected on 11 of 15 chances at the charity stripe in the win. York, meanwhile, shot 18 of 43 from the floor and went a perfect 6-for-6 at the line, but the Dukes hit on just 3 of 15 shots from downtown.
Ivey paced the Dukes offensively, as he racked up a game-high 23 points, including 14 in the second half. The junior buried seven shots from the floor and hit on all six of his trips to the line.
“He did a great job getting to the basket, hitting pull-up jumpers,” Lamberty said. “We got him in a lot of ball screen action tonight, he was able to get to the basket, get to the free-throw line, hit the pull-up. We’re just not hitting the kick-out three right now. That’s what we’re missing. We have to make sure we shoot the ball better, so we can knock down a couple of those other shots.”
Jude Collingham scored eight for the Dukes, while Ryan Seevers added five and Austin Phinney notched four. Leyton Snodgrass scored three points and McCarthy added two to round out the Dukes’ scoring efforts.
Norris held a slight 23-21 edge on the glass but lost the turnover battle 16-14. However, the Titans held on in the end thanks to an advantage at the foul line and Boesiger’s 16 points. The freshman drilled four of five Norris 3-pointers in the win. Myles Hoehne and Wyatt Wubbels each notched 10 points as Norris placed three in double figures.