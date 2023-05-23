GERING — On paper it appeared that the defending Class B State Champion Norris Titans and the York Dukes were destined to decide this year’s Class B state championship.

Last week in the district finals at York, the Dukes won a three-hole playoff, giving them their first win over the Titans in four meetings this year.

After day one of the state tournament at Monument Shadows Golf Course near Gering, those expectations proved out to be just that.

When York and Norris tee it up on Wednesday for the final round, the Titans will take a two-stroke lead as they shot a 5-over 293 and the Dukes a 7-over 295.

The third-place team will be decided between Scottsbluff (315), Omaha Concordia (319) and Waverly with a score of 324.

Columbus Lakeview and Bennington both finished up the first round with a 326 and Elkhorn North ended their day with 327.

The best round of the day was turned in by York senior Ryan Seevers and Beatrice senior Treyton Baehr, as both finished at 2-under par 70.

Norris senior Travis Tilford was third with an even-par 70. Four other players fired a 1-over 73 and were tied for fourth place.

The rest of the York team had freshman Jaxson Hinze at 2-over 74, junior Elijah Jensen with a 3-over 75 and the final score to count towards the team score went to junior Emmanuel Jensen with a 76.

Senior Marshall McCarthy came in with an 82 and sits tied for 36th.

Seevers' round included four birdies and just two bogeys as he picked up shots on the fourth, seventh, 12th and 16th holes.

"We accomplished goal No. 1, and that was to be in position to win it going into day two," York head coach Dan Malleck said. "There's an old saying in golf that you can't win it on day one, but you sure can lose it, and the guys have put themselves in the correct spot. Everybody played pretty solid, but they all felt that they left a few shots out there. Ryan has so much ability, and when he has the mindset to just be consistent and boring, he is very difficult to beat. Nobody knows how tomorrow will go, but we are excited that we gave ourselves an opportunity."

The final round will tee off today at 9 a.m.