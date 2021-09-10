Christian sweeps High Plains in volleyball

CENTRAL CITY – The Class D1 No. 4 Nebraska Christian Eagles improved to 6-0 with a three set sweep of the High Plains Storm on Thursday night on the Eagles’ home court.

Nebraska Christian won by the scores of 25-18, 25-13 and 25-17 over the Storm who drop to 2-2 on the season and have lost their last two matches after starting the year 2-0.

The Eagles smacked 40 kills as a team in the win. Senior Shelby Mchargue led the Eagles with 12 kills on 28 of 29 swings, while senior Olivia Macken had seven kills on 11 of 12 attacks. The Eagles overall were 96 of 109 with a .248 hitting percentage.

Another big factor was the serving of the hosts who recorded 13 aces with four leading the way from junior Reghan Flynn.

Eagle six-foot senior Molly Griess led the way at the net with four blocks. Senior Tabitha Seip and Flynn paced the defense with 31 and 26 digs respectively.

Sophomore setter Ali Bruning posted 34 set assists on 90 of 92 chances.

High Plains will look to turn around their two-game slide as they compete at the McCool Junction Invite at1 p.m. today.

High Plains will face St. Edward in their first match to be followed by a matchup with the host Mustangs to cap pool play. Also competing in the tournament are teams from Elba, Harvard and Heartland Lutheran.