HAMPTON – The Riverside Chargers opened a 17-5 lead after the first eight minutes and never looked back as they cruised to the 56-25 win over the Hawks in boys non–conference hoops.

Riverside led 31-10 at the break and continued to stretch their margin in the third quarter with an 18-4 run that resulted in a 49-14 advantage through three quarters.

Hampton won the fourth quarter 11-7, but dropped to 7-13 on the year with a road contest at Giltner coming Friday.

Riverside (14-7) 17 14 18 7-56

Hampton (7-13) 5 5 4 11-25