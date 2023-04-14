There is one thing in life we can’t change and that is change itself.

It’s inevitable in some way shape or form.

We are not in control of when situations suddenly take a turn whether for the good or the bad.

As I get older the one thing I am constantly reminded of is when I see people I have worked with for a long time calling it quits and retiring. It’s then I realize that a chapter of my life has also been written and the book closed.

This week Mel Wilkinson, who I have worked with at the paper for 25 years, was let go. I never thought I would still be sitting at my desk when Mel would leave but that is the change we face in life sometimes that we can’t understand and we don’t have control over, as was the case with Mel’s departure.

Lately that has happened a lot more than I want to accept, but that is life and that is the change we can’t prevent.

While there are changes that I don’t want to accept, there are those changes that make me smile.

Back in December of 2021 my grandson Cash was born and as the story goes the little fart had to endure a stroke and other complications that resulted in his development being stunted and way behind schedule.

Over the past several weeks all of us are starting to see a significant change as he is so much more attentive. He is getting stronger and even trying to crawl. His smile lights up the room and he is definitely recognizing faces and using his hands more.

I think all the changes that we are seeing in Cash has helped to offset the other change I am dealing with; my dad’s dementia that has really affected him and his quality of life. After a fall resulted in his hip replacement being broken along with his femur, all of the medications, anesthesia and the trauma itself have really advanced his illness.

The next few months I think are going to be tough because my mom and dad who have been married 67 years are now living apart as dad is in a memory care center. My mom has been his primary caregiver for all that time and now her role has changed significantly.

More change is on the way. My sisters, brother and me all know some tough decisions are going to have to be made in the next few months as we try to figure out what is best for both of them.

You see change is inevitable whether it’s good or it’s bad.

So just keep smiling Cash, we all need that right now.

Sports

It’s been crazy and that is not an overstatement.

Track and field meets, soccer, golf, tennis and while we haven’t made it to baseball yet there are plans to get out and see the first year Broncos.

With conference and district meets coming up in track and field and subdistrict soccer the weeks ahead will prove to be long and tedious as the spring season winds down.

I hope everyone has a great weekend and if you are headed to Schuyler to watch the York girls soccer team on Saturday or just out driving around, be safe and be careful.