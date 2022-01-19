 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Centura boys edge Panthers by three in hoops
GENEVA – The Centura Centurions and Fillmore Central Panthers engaged in an even battle for four full quarters, but in the end the Centurions saw three players finish in double figures to provide just enough cushion in a 52-49 win Tuesday night.

Fillmore Central buried 17 shots from the floor and canned six buckets from downtown, as did Centura. With the two teams dead even in field goals, the game’s outcome hinged on the performance from the foul line. Centura went 12 of 22 from the charity stripe, while the Panthers connected on 9 of 13 chances.

The Panthers hit at a higher clip on free throws, but the Centurions’ sheer advantage in the number of free throws shot proved to be the difference in the game.

Isaiah Lauby poured in a game-high 23 points, including 14 in the second half. However, he didn’t quite get enough help as Fillmore Central failed to find a reliable second scoring option behind him.

Luke Kimbrough scored seven points to finish as the team’s second-leading scorer, while Kiffin Theobald notched six and Kade Cooper and Keegan Theobald both added five. Kody Myers scored two points and Cole Nedrow tallied one to round out the Panthers’ scoring efforts.

Centura, meanwhile, placed three in double figures, which was enough offensive balance to offset Lauby’s big night.

Fillmore Central dropped to 4-10 on the season. The Panthers return to the court Friday at Tri County.

