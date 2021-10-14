Central Conference Volleyball Tournament schedule set

YORK – The Class C-1 No. 7 rated (19-3) Columbus Lakeview Vikings along with the Class B No. 8 (18-7) York Dukes have played themselves into being first round hosts for the 2021 Central Conference Volleyball Tournament.

The action gets underway today at both sites with the rest of the pool play and tournament play commencing on Saturday at Schuyler High School.

Here is the schedule for Thursday, October 14 at the schools, both of whichs offer two sites to play matches.

Pool A at Lakeview Pool B at York

5 p.m. Lakeview vs. Holdrege York vs. Aurora

5 p.m. Seward vs. Crete Lexington vs. Schuyler

6 p.m. Adams Central vs. Crete Northwest vs. Schuyler

6 p.m. Seward vs. Holdrege Lexington vs. Aurora

7 p.m. Lakeview vs. Adams Central York vs. Northwest

Saturday at Schuyler

Main Gym Auxiliary Gym

10 a.m. Adams Central vs. Seward Northwest vs. Lexington

11 a.m. Lakeview vs. Crete York vs. Schuyler