Central Conference volleyball awards include three Dukes

YORK – When 40% of the conference is making reservations in Lincoln for the state volleyball tournament in November, that can be termed a successful season.
Four of the 10 teams in the Central Conference made their way to the state tournament this season, with York, Northwest and Adams Central representing almost half the field in Class B and Columbus Lakeview making their way down as one of the eight teams in Class C1.
The Lakeview Vikings (31-5) finished up the season with a third place finish in Class C1 with a 3-0 win over the Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders in the third place game. They knocked off Syracuse in the first round and dropped a heartbreaker to Kearney Catholic 3-2, a match they led 2-0 at one time. They finished No. 4 in the final Omaha World-Herald rankings.
York fell in three sets to Elkhorn North to end the year 26-10 and rated at No. 7, Northwest was No. 6 with a record of 24-12 and Adams Central finished up at No. 9 with final record of 19-15.
When the Central Conference released its all-conference players last week, the four teams who made the state tournament accounted for 13 of the 21 selections on the first three teams.
York senior Masa Scheierman, who is headed to South Dakota State to play volleyball next fall, was York’s only selection to the first team. Scheierman finished the year with 581 kills, 337 digs and 52 blocks.
The Dukes had one player make the second team with libero Josie Loosvelt being selected. The junior set the York all-time, single-season mark in digs with 418.
Senior setter Brynn Hirschfeld was a third team pick. Hirschfeld finished the year with 571 set assists to lead the Dukes.
Honorable mention went to seniors Destiny Shepherd and Ava Ziemba.
Central Conference First Team
Jessica Babcock SR. Adams Central
Kasey Schuster SR. Aurora
Jordie Nekl SR. Lakeview
Lilly Rowe SR. Lakeview
Cordelia Harbison SR. Lexington
Sophia McKinney SR. Northwest
Masa Scheierman SR. York
Second Team-Lauryn Scott, Adams Central; Lexi Jones, Aurora; Katee Korte, Lakeview, Maddi Vogt, Lakeview; Liah Haines, Lexington; Sophia Turek, Seward; Josie Loosvelt, York.
Third Team-Rachel Hunter, Aurora; Bradie Medina, Holdrege; Ashlynn Brown, Northwest; Kinzi Havranek, Northwest; Chloe Mader, Northwest; Gabi Capek, Seward; Brynn Hirschfeld, York.
Honorable Mention
Adams Central-Chelsey Wiseman, Megyn Scott
Aurora- Delaney Nachtigal, Aleah Vinkenberg
Crete-Sierra Crist, Marin Rasgorshek
Holdrege-Megan Belgum, Brooklyn Berney
Lakeview-Mallori Kucera, Josie Bentz
Lexington- Taylor Woehrle, Brisa Garcia
Northwest-Whitney Loman, Taylor Jakubowski
Schuyler-Piper Lefdal, Natalie Yrkoski
Seward-Desirae Hibbert, Ellie Sagehorn
York-Destiny Shepherd, Eva Ziemba