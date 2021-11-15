Central Conference volleyball awards include three Dukes

YORK – When 40% of the conference is making reservations in Lincoln for the state volleyball tournament in November, that can be termed a successful season.

Four of the 10 teams in the Central Conference made their way to the state tournament this season, with York, Northwest and Adams Central representing almost half the field in Class B and Columbus Lakeview making their way down as one of the eight teams in Class C1.

The Lakeview Vikings (31-5) finished up the season with a third place finish in Class C1 with a 3-0 win over the Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders in the third place game. They knocked off Syracuse in the first round and dropped a heartbreaker to Kearney Catholic 3-2, a match they led 2-0 at one time. They finished No. 4 in the final Omaha World-Herald rankings.

York fell in three sets to Elkhorn North to end the year 26-10 and rated at No. 7, Northwest was No. 6 with a record of 24-12 and Adams Central finished up at No. 9 with final record of 19-15.

When the Central Conference released its all-conference players last week, the four teams who made the state tournament accounted for 13 of the 21 selections on the first three teams.