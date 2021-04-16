Central Conference tourney second round soccer matches made

AURORA - The semifinals are set for both the boys and girls Central Conference Soccer Tournament which will be settled in Aurora on Saturday at Streeter Park.

The girls will get underway at 10 a.m. with the No. 1 seed Aurora Huskies taking on Lakeview, the No. 4 seed. The Huskies defeated Seward 5-0 in the first round while the Vikings defeated Crete 6-1.

In the other semifinal the No. 2 seed Northwest Vikings, a 3-0 winner over York, will match up against the No. 3 seed Lexington Minutemaids who eliminated Holdrege 4-2.

The boys are scheduled to get underway at 12 noon with the Class B No. 2 rated and 10-1 Lexington Minutemen taking on Schuyler, 8-3.

Lexington advanced with a 9-0 win over the Lakeview Vikings. Schuyler was a 4-0 winner over Crete.

In the other semifinal, upset minded York (4-7) will match up with Class B No. 10 Aurora.

The Dukes defeated No. 5 Northwest 4-3 in a shootout, their second win over the Vikings this year. Aurora, 5-3, defeated Holdrege.

The Dukes and Huskies met up last Friday with Aurora coming away with a shootout win over the Dukes, 3-2. The game was played in a steady rain.

The championship and consolation games for girls are set for 2 p.m. with the boys to follow at 4 p.m.