Central Conference and Crossroads Conference both in York next week

YORK – The Mecca of high school basketball will be right here in our own backyard as the Crossroads Conference will tip-off first round action on Saturday, January 21 with the boys at the York City Auditorium and the girls at the York College Freeman Center.
The action for the remainder of the tournament that runs through Friday, January 27 will be at the City Auditorium.
Starting on Monday, January 23 at home sites, the Central Conference Tournament gets underway, with both York teams starting at home on Tuesday night. The entire tournament heads to York High School for Thursday and Friday semifinals and consolation and championship games on Saturday, January 28.
Crossroads Conference
Girls at York University Freeman Center
Saturday, January 21
1 p.m. (9) Nebraska Lutheran vs. (8) Dorchester
2:30 p.m. (13) Giltner vs. (4) Meridian
4 p.m. (12) Exeter-Milligan vs. (5) High Plains
5:30 p.m. (10) East Butler vs. (7) Hampton
7 p.m. (11) Shelby-Rising City vs. (6) Osceola
Monday, January 23
3 p.m. (1) BDS vs. Nebraska Lutheran/Dorchester winner
6 p.m. (2) Cross County vs. Hampton/East Butler winner
Tuesday, January 24
3 p.m. High Plains/Exeter-Milligan winner vs. Meridian/Giltner winner
6 p.m. (3) McCool Junction vs. Osceola/Shelby-RC winner
Thursday, January 26
3 p.m. / 6 p.m. Semifinals
Friday, January 27
3 p.m. Consolation / 6:30 p.m. Championship
Boys at the York City Auditorium
Saturday, January 21
1 p.m. (9) Shelby-RC vs. (8) Giltner
2:30 p.m. (12) High Plains vs. (5) BDS
4 p.m. (13) Dorchester vs. (4) McCool Junction
5:30 p.m. (11) Meridian vs. (6) Exeter-Milligan
7 p.m. (10) Hampton vs. (7) East Butler
Monday, January 23
4:30 p.m. (1) Osceola vs. Shelby-RC/Giltner winner
7:30 p.m. (2) Cross County vs. East Butler/Hampton winner
Tuesday, January 24
4:30 p.m. BDS/High Plains winner vs. McCool Junction/Dorchester winner
7:30 p.m. (3) Nebraska Lutheran vs. Exeter-Milligan/Meridian winner
Thursday, January 26
4:30 p.m./7:30 p.m. semifinals
Friday, January 27
4:45 Consolation/ 8:15 p.m. Championship
Central Conference
Tuesday, January 24
5:30 p.m. Girls (2) York vs. (7) Crete – 7 p.m. Boys (2) York vs. (7) Northwest
*The rest of the tournament to be played at York High School*
Thursday, January 26
Girl’s semifinals- 6 p.m./7:45 p.m.
Friday, January 27
Boy’s semifinals- 6 p.m./7:45 p.m.
Saturday, January 28
Girls third place game- 2:30 p.m. / Boys third place game – 4:15 p.m.
Girls Championship- 6 p.m. Boys Championship- 7:45 p.m.