Central Conference and Crossroads Conference both in York next week

YORK – The Mecca of high school basketball will be right here in our own backyard as the Crossroads Conference will tip-off first round action on Saturday, January 21 with the boys at the York City Auditorium and the girls at the York College Freeman Center.

The action for the remainder of the tournament that runs through Friday, January 27 will be at the City Auditorium.

Starting on Monday, January 23 at home sites, the Central Conference Tournament gets underway, with both York teams starting at home on Tuesday night. The entire tournament heads to York High School for Thursday and Friday semifinals and consolation and championship games on Saturday, January 28.

Crossroads Conference

Girls at York University Freeman Center

Saturday, January 21

1 p.m. (9) Nebraska Lutheran vs. (8) Dorchester

2:30 p.m. (13) Giltner vs. (4) Meridian

4 p.m. (12) Exeter-Milligan vs. (5) High Plains

5:30 p.m. (10) East Butler vs. (7) Hampton

7 p.m. (11) Shelby-Rising City vs. (6) Osceola

Monday, January 23

3 p.m. (1) BDS vs. Nebraska Lutheran/Dorchester winner

6 p.m. (2) Cross County vs. Hampton/East Butler winner

Tuesday, January 24

3 p.m. High Plains/Exeter-Milligan winner vs. Meridian/Giltner winner

6 p.m. (3) McCool Junction vs. Osceola/Shelby-RC winner

Thursday, January 26

3 p.m. / 6 p.m. Semifinals

Friday, January 27

3 p.m. Consolation / 6:30 p.m. Championship

Boys at the York City Auditorium

Saturday, January 21

1 p.m. (9) Shelby-RC vs. (8) Giltner

2:30 p.m. (12) High Plains vs. (5) BDS

4 p.m. (13) Dorchester vs. (4) McCool Junction

5:30 p.m. (11) Meridian vs. (6) Exeter-Milligan

7 p.m. (10) Hampton vs. (7) East Butler

Monday, January 23

4:30 p.m. (1) Osceola vs. Shelby-RC/Giltner winner

7:30 p.m. (2) Cross County vs. East Butler/Hampton winner

Tuesday, January 24

4:30 p.m. BDS/High Plains winner vs. McCool Junction/Dorchester winner

7:30 p.m. (3) Nebraska Lutheran vs. Exeter-Milligan/Meridian winner

Thursday, January 26

4:30 p.m./7:30 p.m. semifinals

Friday, January 27

4:45 Consolation/ 8:15 p.m. Championship

Central Conference

Tuesday, January 24

5:30 p.m. Girls (2) York vs. (7) Crete – 7 p.m. Boys (2) York vs. (7) Northwest

*The rest of the tournament to be played at York High School*

Thursday, January 26

Girl’s semifinals- 6 p.m./7:45 p.m.

Friday, January 27

Boy’s semifinals- 6 p.m./7:45 p.m.

Saturday, January 28

Girls third place game- 2:30 p.m. / Boys third place game – 4:15 p.m.

Girls Championship- 6 p.m. Boys Championship- 7:45 p.m.