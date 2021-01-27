Central Conference and Crossroads Conference Basketball Tournament schedules

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27
Crossroads Conference
At Shelby-RC
5 p.m. BDS vs. High Plains B BB
6:30 p.m. East Butler vs. High Plains G BB
At Osceola
5 p.m. McCool JCT vs. NE. Lutheran G BB
6:30 p.m. East Butler vs. Exeter-Milligan B BB
THURSDAY, JAN. 28
Crossroads Conference
At Shelby
5 p.m. Exeter-Milligan vs. Osceola G BB
6:30 p.m. McCool JCT vs. Meridian G BB
At Osceola
5 p.m. BDS vs. EB/HP winner G BB
6:30 p.m. Shelby-RC vs. Cross County G BB
At Hampton
5 p.m. Cross County vs. EM/EB winner B BB
6:30 p.m. NE. Lutheran vs. BDS B BB
At Cross County
5 p.m. McCool JCT vs. Shelby-RC B BB
6:30 p.m. Osceola vs. Giltner B BB
Central Conference
6 p.m. Aurora/Schuyler winner at York G BB
7:30 p.m. York at Crete B BB
Friday, JAN. 29
Crossroads Conference
Both girls and boys semifinals will be played at a site and time to be determined after Thursday’s games.
Central Conference
Both girls and boys semifinals to be played in Aurora. The boys will be played at the Sports Complex and the girls in the old high school gym. Game times are at 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, JAN. 30
Crossroads Conference
Both girls’ and boy’s championships and consolation games. The site and times to be determined after Friday’s semifinals.
Central Conference
All games to be played at Aurora.
Girls championship is at 6 p.m. and boys at 7:30 p.m.