Central City’s hot start does in Panther boys

By News-Times staff

CENTRAL CITY – After eight minutes, the Central City Bison led the Fillmore Central Panther boys 19-9. The hosts widened their cushion at the break thanks to a 25-10 edge in the second quarter, and though the Panthers made up some ground in the second half, it wasn’t enough to overcome the 44-19 halftime deficit in a 70-53 loss.

The Bison saw three players crack double figures and eight guys score at least six points during the offensive explosion. Central City knocked down 27 shots from the floor, including seven from beyond the arc. However, the hosts did struggle slightly at the foul line where they connected on just 9 of 19 free throws.

Jayden Wolfe paced the Fillmore Central offense scoring 14 points to tie for the game high in a losing effort. Wolfe buried four shots from the field and drained all six of his free throws.

Kade Cooper and Isaiah Lauby added nine points each for the Panthers, while Keegan Theobald scored six and Cooper Schelkopf, Cole Nedrow and Owen Dunker tallied three points apiece. Luke Kimbrough and Kody Myers each notched two points to round out the Fillmore Central scoring effort.