Central City’s Schindler Ks 16 in 4-3 Bison win over Polk County

CENTRAL CITY - It’s often said pitching is only as good as the defense behind it.

Tuesday night the Central City Bison defense didn’t have to do a whole lot as junior Jerzie Schindler recorded 16 strikeouts of the 21 outs recorded and Central City went on to knock off No. 9 Polk County 4-3.

The Polk County bats came in hot as they racked up 48 runs and 35 hits in building a 4-0 record heading into Tuesday night’s matchup.

Schindler did not allow a ball to the outfield until a two-out, two-run single off the bat of Roberta Hines tied the score at 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth.

Central City took the lead back in the bottom of the fifth when two unearned runs scored off Polk County starter Courtney Sunday made it 4-2. Sunday pitched well as she allowed just seven hits, four runs, with just one run earned. She also recorded two strikeouts.

Down 4-2 to open the top of the sixth, Lindee Kelley skied a high fly ball to right field that went off the glove of the right fielder for a three-base error. Kelley would come across to score on a wild pitch making the score 4-3.

Central put a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the sixth, but failed to get an insurance run.

It wouldn’t make any difference however as Schindler closed out the game with three consecutive strikeouts and the Bison improved to 2-0 while the PC Slammers dropped to 4-1.

Polk County’s offense recorded four hits as Sierra Boden and Kelley each had bunt singles to go along with Hines’ two hits. Hines recorded the only two RBIs.

Central City was led by Caleigh Botsch with two hits in three at-bats, including a double and she scored two runs. Payton Burbach had an RBI single and the other hits were credited to Schindler, Ava Steinke, Hallie Rutherford and Makenna Schenk.

The Slammers played well defensively in their first four wins, but had four errors in this loss.

Polk County (4-1) hosts their home triangular on Thursday at Cross County High School with Schuyler and Boone Central/Newman Grove in town.

Polk County (4-1) 000 201 0-3 4 4

Central City (2-0) 200 020 X-4 7 1