Central City outlasts Sutton in district finale

YORK – Earlier in the Class B Area 4 tournament, Central City erased an early 2-0 Sutton lead and eked out a 3-2 win behind a pitching gem from Grant Pickrel. When the two teams squared off for a rematch district championship game on Wednesday evening, the story was slightly different but the ending was ultimately the same – Central City exploded for seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings to blow the game open and held on late for an 8-3 win.
Unlike the teams’ earlier matchup – in which Sutton scored a pair of runs in the first inning and built an early lead – Central City drew first blood in the championship game. After a scoreless first inning, Toliver Scholl and Isaac Herman drew back-to-back walks to lead off the top of the second against Sutton starter Dawson Ohrt.
Micah Perdew hit a ground ball, but the first baseman couldn’t handle the throw as Scholl scored on the error. Pickrel drew a two-out walk to load the bases later in the inning, but Oliver Herman grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the inning.
The Sutton offense, meanwhile, frequently threatened to break through against Central City starter Ashton Gragg. A Sutton batter reached base in each of the first four innings, but Gragg pitched himself out of trouble every time as the one-run lead held through four innings.
In the top of the fifth, Central City finally created a little breathing room. Pickrel singled to lead off the inning, while Herman and Blake Jensen both walked to load the bases for Gragg.
Gragg cashed in, cranking a two-RBI double to extend the lead to 3-0. With two runs in and a pair of runners in scoring position with no one out, Sutton made the call to the bullpen. Tyson Scheidemann entered in relief of Ohrt and retired the first batter he faced, but Isaac Herman came through with a two-RBI single. Scheidemann then plunked Perdew, but he rebounded to retire the next two batters and end the inning.
Sutton threatened again in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a pair of one-out singles, but Gragg again pitched out of the jam to keep the shutout intact.
Scheidemann beaned Pickrel to lead off the sixth inning and then walked Oliver Herman and Jensen to load the bases with nobody out. Eli Nething entered in relief and immediately allowed a run on a passed ball and then walked Gragg to load the bases again.
Scholl grounded into a fielder’s choice, but a run scored to extend the lead to 7-0. Isaac Herman then singled to drive in another run – his third RBI of the game. Nething got out of the inning without allowing further damage, but not before Central City had blown the game open.
Needing to score a run to prevent the eight-run rule from taking place, Sutton finally broke through against Gragg in the bottom of the sixth on a two-RBI single from Weston Ohrt. Gragg retired the next two batters to end the inning.
Central City failed to score in the top of the seventh and carried a six-run lead into the bottom of the inning, needing three more outs to punch a ticket to the state tournament in Waverly. Gragg retired the first batter of the inning and then gave way to Perdew, who took the mound looking to close out the game.
Drew Goracke doubled to put a runner in scoring position with one out and later scored on a passed ball, cutting the deficit to five. Dawson Ohrt walked, but Perdew induced a fly out to center field for the second out of the inning.
With Sutton down to its final out, Declan Peterson stepped to the plate. Perdew induced a ground ball to Oliver Herman at shortstop, who fired over to first in time to get Peterson and end the game.
Gragg earned the win for Central City, which moves on to the state tournament in Waverly this weekend. Dawson Ohrt took the loss for Sutton, which saw its season come to an end.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
Central City 0 1 0 0 4 3 0 8 6 0
Sutton 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 3 7 3