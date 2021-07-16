Central City outlasts Sutton in district finale

Gragg cashed in, cranking a two-RBI double to extend the lead to 3-0. With two runs in and a pair of runners in scoring position with no one out, Sutton made the call to the bullpen. Tyson Scheidemann entered in relief of Ohrt and retired the first batter he faced, but Isaac Herman came through with a two-RBI single. Scheidemann then plunked Perdew, but he rebounded to retire the next two batters and end the inning.

Sutton threatened again in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a pair of one-out singles, but Gragg again pitched out of the jam to keep the shutout intact.

Scheidemann beaned Pickrel to lead off the sixth inning and then walked Oliver Herman and Jensen to load the bases with nobody out. Eli Nething entered in relief and immediately allowed a run on a passed ball and then walked Gragg to load the bases again.

Scholl grounded into a fielder’s choice, but a run scored to extend the lead to 7-0. Isaac Herman then singled to drive in another run – his third RBI of the game. Nething got out of the inning without allowing further damage, but not before Central City had blown the game open.