Central City manhandles D-T in B-4 baseball

CC Seniors score 12 runs over the final two innings

YORK - The Central City Seniors set the tone early in their Friday afternoon matchup with No. 7 Doniphan-Trumbull at Levitt Stadium in York during B-4 District action.

Central City, the No. 2 seed, scored four times in the first and despite seeing their four-run lead dwindle to 4-3, plated seven in the third and five in the fourth on the way to the 16-3 win.

Central City will take on St. Paul on Saturday. St. Paul defeated Twin River 5-2 in the first game. Game time will be determined following the 6 p.m. contest Friday night.

Doniphan-Trumbull tried to crawl back in the game down 4-0. Starting pitcher Justice Lahm singled and his courtesy runner Jackson Clausen would later score on a dropped third strike.

A Tyson Brewer double put two runners in scoring position and after Clausen scored, an infield ground out also plated Brewer to make it 4-2.

D-T added a third run in the top of the third to make it 4-3, but Central City scored seven times in the bottom of the inning on four hits. Conner Erickson, Colton Lueders, Herman and Blake Jensen recorded hits including a Lueders double.

In the bottom of the first four runs scored for Central City on just one hit and four walked batters.

Leading the offense for the CC Seniors was Blake Jensen with two hits and two runs scored. Kale Jensen was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Erickson was 2 for 2 with one run scored and two RBIs.

Central City finished with 10 hits and D-T four.

The win on the hill went to Erickson who worked two innings, allowed one hit and recorded two strikeouts.

Lahm allowed eight hits, 11 runs, 10 earned, and walked five while striking out three. Relief pitcher Keaton Grizzard worked one inning, allowed two hits, five runs and walked eight.

Both teams finished with one error.

Doniphan-Trumbull Post 300 021 00-3 4 1

Central City Post 6 407 5x-16 10 1