Central City, Fairfield meet in district baseball at York

Kluver singled with one out in the top of the third, took second on an errant pickoff attempt and then advanced to third on a passed ball. Another errant throw from the catcher got past the third baseman as Kluver raced home for the game’s second run.

Pickrel walked Landon Mahon and Tyson Kotinek singled to put runners on the corners, but a baserunning miscue ended the threat as Mahon was tagged out at home on a pickoff attempt. Lally then grounded out to end the inning.

Down 2-0, Central City finally broke through against Lally in the bottom of the third. Herman drew a leadoff walk and Jensen singled to put a pair of runners on. Ashton Gragg singled to left field, but the fielder couldn’t handle the ball cleanly as both Herman and Jensen scored to tie the game.

Leyton Dalland popped up to second base for the first out as Toby Kotinek entered in relief of Lally. He walked the first batter he faced but rebounded with a strikeout. He appeared to strike out Perdew to end the inning, but Perdew reached safely on a dropped third strike.

Kotinek then stuck out Church to end the inning and keep the game tied as Central City left the bases loaded.