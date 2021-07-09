Central City, Fairfield meet in district baseball at York

YORK – Fairfield made life difficult on Central City early, scoring two runs in the first three innings in the opening game of the Class B Area 4 district tournament at Levitt Stadium. However, Central City battled back, scoring two runs apiece in the third and fourth innings before holding on late for a 4-2 win Friday afternoon.
Shon Kluver singled to lead off the game for Fairfield, and his presence on the base paths immediately caused issues for the Central City defense. A pickoff attempt got away from the first baseman as Kluver advanced to second. He then stole third and scored on the catcher’s throwing error.
Central City starter Grant Pickrel rebounded to retire three of the next four batters and keep the damage to a minimum.
In the bottom of the first, the offense immediately jumped on Fairfield starter Drake Lally. Pickrel struck out to lead off the frame, but Oliver Herman singled and Blake Jensen doubled to put runners on second and third with only one out.
Lally rebounded with a pair of strikeouts to end the inning and preserve the lead, but Pickrel sat the Fairfield lineup down in order in the top of the second.
Central City threatened again in the bottom of the frame, as Micah Perdew singled and Connor Church doubled to put a pair of runners in scoring position with two outs. However, Pickrel flew out to center field to end the threat.
Kluver singled with one out in the top of the third, took second on an errant pickoff attempt and then advanced to third on a passed ball. Another errant throw from the catcher got past the third baseman as Kluver raced home for the game’s second run.
Pickrel walked Landon Mahon and Tyson Kotinek singled to put runners on the corners, but a baserunning miscue ended the threat as Mahon was tagged out at home on a pickoff attempt. Lally then grounded out to end the inning.
Down 2-0, Central City finally broke through against Lally in the bottom of the third. Herman drew a leadoff walk and Jensen singled to put a pair of runners on. Ashton Gragg singled to left field, but the fielder couldn’t handle the ball cleanly as both Herman and Jensen scored to tie the game.
Leyton Dalland popped up to second base for the first out as Toby Kotinek entered in relief of Lally. He walked the first batter he faced but rebounded with a strikeout. He appeared to strike out Perdew to end the inning, but Perdew reached safely on a dropped third strike.
Kotinek then stuck out Church to end the inning and keep the game tied as Central City left the bases loaded.
After Kotinek reached with one out in the top of the fourth, Jensen entered to relieve Pickrel. Rowan Jarosik hit a ball on the screws but right at the shortstop, who easily threw over to third to double off Kotinek and end the inning.
Pickrel singled to lead off the bottom of the fourth and promptly stole second to put a runner in scoring position with no one out. Herman cashed in, cranking out an RBI double to give Central City a 3-2 lead. Jensen then notched an RBI single of his own, but Kotinek retired the next three batters to prevent further damage.
Jensen worked around a leadoff single in the fifth and a two-out single in the sixth to preserve the 4-2 lead heading into the seventh inning. Gragg entered in relief and issued a leadoff single to Toby Kotinek, who then stole second. Jarosik singled, and the throw to third base got away as Kotinek sprinted home. However, the third baseman recovered in time to fire a strike to home plate as Kotinek was tagged out for the first out of the inning.
Gragg then struck out the next two batters to end the game and preserve the 4-2 win. With the victory, Central City advances to face 1-seed York at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
Fairfield 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 1
Central City 0 0 2 2 0 0 X 4 9 5
To stay updated on YNT-area sports action, follow Christian on Twitter @YNT_Christian or follow YNT Sports on Instagram (@ynt.sports).