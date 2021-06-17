Central City edges Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg 10-8

YORK – Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg battled against Central City in the opening game of the York Senior Cornerstone Classic on Thursday, but in the end a five-run fifth inning was enough to propel Central City over the Rebels 10-8.

SOS went down in order in the first inning and Central City responded with a pair of unearned runs against Rebel starter Colin Wingard to take an early 2-0 lead.

The Rebels threatened in the second inning after consecutive singles from Mick Hoatson and Isaiah Zelasney to start the inning, and Pierce Branting came through with an RBI single to score Hoatson and put SOS on the board.

However, Central City retired the next three SOS batters to end the inning and keep the lead intact.

After Wingard recorded two quick outs to open the bottom of the second, a throwing error kept the inning alive. Central City responded with an RBI double followed by an RBI single to take a 4-1 lead into the third inning.