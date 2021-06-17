Central City edges Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg 10-8

YORK – Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg battled against Central City in the opening game of the York Senior Cornerstone Classic on Thursday, but in the end a five-run fifth inning was enough to propel Central City over the Rebels 10-8.
SOS went down in order in the first inning and Central City responded with a pair of unearned runs against Rebel starter Colin Wingard to take an early 2-0 lead.
The Rebels threatened in the second inning after consecutive singles from Mick Hoatson and Isaiah Zelasney to start the inning, and Pierce Branting came through with an RBI single to score Hoatson and put SOS on the board.
However, Central City retired the next three SOS batters to end the inning and keep the lead intact.
After Wingard recorded two quick outs to open the bottom of the second, a throwing error kept the inning alive. Central City responded with an RBI double followed by an RBI single to take a 4-1 lead into the third inning.
Jett Pinneo tripled to lead off the top of the third, and Shayden Lundstrum followed with a ground ball to the pitcher. However, Pinneo beat the play at the plate to score a run and cut the deficit to 4-2. Grady Belt reached on a hit-by-pitch and Hoatson bunted to put runners on second and third with one out. Zelasney cashed in on an RBI single to score Lundstrom, while Branting drove in another run on an RBI ground out to tie the game at four.
Wingard sat Central City down in order in the third after Zelasney made a diving catch in center field to rob a hit.
The Rebel offense picked up where it left off in the fourth inning, putting runners on the corners with a single, bunt and another single. A balk scored a run and gave SOS a 5-4 lead. Lundstrum then drew a walk to force a Central City pitching change.
Belt struck out to bring Hoatson to the plate with two outs. Hoatson responded with a single to score a pair of runs and extend the lead to 7-4 before Central City finally got out of the inning.
After Wingard tossed another 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the fourth, SOS threatened in the fifth after Wingard doubled to lead off the inning. However, the Rebels failed to capitalize and the score remained 7-4 heading into the bottom of the fifth.
Wingard immediately ran into trouble on the mound, as Central City led off the inning with a single and a hit-by-pitch. SOS recorded the first out of the inning on a fielder’s choice to third base, but a two-RBI single cut the Rebel lead to a single run.
Wingard induced a pop out to shortstop for the second out, and Branting entered in relief. Wingard tossed 4 2/3 innings for the Rebels, allowing seven runs – only two earned – on seven hits and a walk with four strikeouts.
Branting walked the first batter he faced and then allowed a two-RBI single to give Central City an 8-7 lead. A pair of hit batsmen and a wild pitch brought in the ninth Central City run before Branting finally got out of the inning.
The Rebels immediately responded by loading the bases in the top of the sixth after Belt singled, Hoatson reached on an error and Zelasney was hit by a pitch.
Branting struck out looking for the first out, but Wingard was hit by a pitch to knock in a run. However, Urban struck out looking and Colton Kirby fouled out to end the inning as SOS scored just one run and left the bases loaded.
Branting beaned the first two Central City batters in the sixth inning and walked the third, forcing a pitching change. Pinneo entered in relief and issued a wild pitch to score the 10th Central City run, but he retired the next two batters to end the inning without allowing further damage.
SOS went to bat in the top of the seventh needing a pair of runs to keep the game alive but went down in order as Central City secured the 10-8 win.
With the loss, the Rebels will face the loser of the York-Geneva game at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning.