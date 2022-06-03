Centennial's Savannah Horne a contender for YNT Athlete of the Year

NOTE: This is the first of 10 installments recognizing each of the five finalists for the York News-Times Male and Female Athletes of the Year. One installment will run each day through the 10th and final one on June 17 in advance of the planned presentation of the awards on June 20. The only requirement for Athlete of the Year consideration is that the athlete must have participated in three sports during the school year.

UTICA – Wild, inconsistent weather conditions made life tough for track athletes across the state this spring, but Savannah Horne seldom let it show in her performance. The Centennial sophomore dazzled in the sprints all season, medaling in both the 100 and 200 at the Class C State Track and Field Championships in May.

“It was a very good year for her where she broke the school record in the both 100 and 200 and placed at state in both of her events,” Broncos head track coach Rob Johansen said at the conclusion of the state meet. “It will be exciting to see how she improves next year.”

At the SNC meet in Fairbury on May 3, Horne played a pivotal role in Centennial’s rally to claim the conference title. Sitting in third place with just the 4x100 and 4x400 relays remaining, Horne took the baton for the final leg of the 4x100 in about sixth place and surged down the stretch to catapult the Broncos to third place and keep the comeback alive.

She also scored big for Centennial in her individual events, winning the SNC title in the 100 and taking silver in the 200.

Horne clocked in at a season-best 12.31 seconds in the 100 and 25.95 seconds in the 200, both figures good for a spot atop the final area leaderboard and among the best times in all of Class C.

On the basketball hardwood, the sophomore averaged 3.9 points, 2.0 steals and 1.3 rebounds per game as the Broncos reached the district finals. Horne connected at a 33% clip from the floor and was the area’s second-most efficient 3-point shooter, where she converted 32% of her treys.

During a win against Central City on Jan. 15, Horne racked up 10 steals to set Centennial’s single-game record previously held by six players with nine. She earned YNT all-area honorable mention for her play during the winter.

In the fall, Horne anchored Centennial’s pitching staff on the softball diamond. She posted a record of just 3-14, but the sophomore was a workhorse in the circle as she topped the final area leaderboard in both innings pitched and strikeouts.

Horne finished the season with an 8.51 ERA, allowing 152 earned runs on 207 hits and 110 walks with 77 punchouts in 125 innings pitched. The sophomore fanned a season-high nine batters in a 7-3 win over Blue River on Sept. 16.

At the plate, Horne batted .263 in 33 games with 25 hits, three doubles, a triple, 16 RBIs and seven walks for a .314 on-base percentage. She was also a threat on the base paths, finishing fifth in the area with 34 runs scored and tied for third among area leaders with 17 stolen bases.

For her efforts on the softball diamond, Horne earned YNT all-area honorable mention.