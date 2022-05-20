Centennial's Horne earns ticket to 100 and 200 finals

OMAHA - After a scorching day at state Thursday, temperatures cooled down quite a bit as Classes C and D took to the track Friday.

Several local athletes came into Friday with aspirations of making the finals in each of their events for today at Omaha Burke Stadium.

Centennial sophomore Savannah Horne had two things in mind, qualify in the both the 100 and 200 meter races.

In her first race she ran a 12.61 in the 100 and made the eight-woman field for the finals today. Horne finished second in her heat as Lincoln Lutheran’s Kate Leimbach edged the Bronco at the tape by .01.

Horne came back later in the afternoon and posted the fifth best time in the 200 and earned her spot in the finals with a time of 25.95. The leader going into the finals is Sutherland’s Story Rasby who ran a sizzling 25.39.

McCool Junction’s Payton Gerken earned the Mustangs five team points when she came across the finish line in fourth place in a time of 12:23.69 which was her best this season by around 19 seconds.

The Mustangs also picked up points in the pole vault where Anna Vodicka had her PR (personal record) with a jump of 9-6 and she finished in eighth place. McCool Junction captured another point as their 4x800 relay ran a 10:36.54, also their best this year and took home eighth place. That team consisted of Gerken, McKenna Yates, Sara Weisheit and Jadon Hess.

The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves picked up their only points as junior Jozie Kanode was seventh in the girls Class D vault.

Cross County senior and Concordia University track and field recruit Josie Noble also had two chances to qualify for a Saturday final.

In the 400 she ran a time of 1:00.04 her top time of the season and she came in with the fifth best time to make the finals field of eight.

Unfortunately she did not make the finals in the 300 hurdles as she was clocked at 50.61 and that only earned her 16th place.

The area girls continued to show strength in the Class C vault as well as Fillmore Central freshman Angelina Schademann, a freshman, cleared 10-6 and finished in seventh place.

The Class C vault featured four local girls. Heartland’s Mariah Tessman was ninth (10-0) and a pair of Centennial vaulters, Samara Reuther and Gracen Fehlhafer, set personal bests. Ruether cleared 9-6 for 13th and Fehlhafer went over the bar at 9-0 and finished 14th.

The discus rounded out the area girls action as McCool Junction’s Morgan Thieman and High Plains’ Emily Ackerson competed in the early morning Class D event. Thieman finished 18th with a toss of 99-2, a personal best, and Ackerson was 20th with a throw of 96-8.

In the Class D discus, Cross County’s Lilly Peterson led the field after the first flight with a throw of 110-02 and that ended up falling short to qualify for the finals. Peterson would end the event in 14th position.

Nebraska Lutheran’s Jasmine Malchow fell about four hurdles into the 100 meter race and was not among the final eight.

The team leader going into Saturday is North Platte St. Pat’s with 18 points. Wausa and Meridian are tied for second with 14, Axtell is in fourth place with 12 and five teams are bunched up at 10 points in a tie for fifth.

McCool Junction is in 13th with seven points and Exeter-Milligan has two points and is tied for 24th.