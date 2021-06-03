Centennial's Cooper Gierhan an YNT Athlete of the Year finalist

UTICA - The record book at Centennial High School for accomplishments on the basketball court was partially rewritten over the past four years by Cooper Gierhan, who graduated in May.

As a senior, Gierhan led the Broncos not only on the court, but the gridiron as well.

Centennial head basketball coach Cam Scholl probably said it best at the end of the basketball season, “Cooper has always been a good player, but this year he took it to another level.”

Gierhan is the record holder for most 3-pointers in a season with 73 in a career with 250. He shot 86% (48-56) from the free throw line this season and set another school record with 27 consecutive made free throws. He was first in the York News-Times area for free throw percentage,

In his final game in the district final against Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-DeCatur, he sank four 3-pointers and led the team in scoring with 26 points. He scored in double figures in 21 of the Broncos’ 24 games and averaged 16 points per game and nearly six rebounds a contest. His 16 points per game was sixth in the final YNT charts and his 39% shooting from 3-point range was second.