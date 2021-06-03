Centennial's Cooper Gierhan an YNT Athlete of the Year finalist

UTICA - The record book at Centennial High School for accomplishments on the basketball court was partially rewritten over the past four years by Cooper Gierhan, who graduated in May.
As a senior, Gierhan led the Broncos not only on the court, but the gridiron as well.
Centennial head basketball coach Cam Scholl probably said it best at the end of the basketball season, “Cooper has always been a good player, but this year he took it to another level.”
Gierhan is the record holder for most 3-pointers in a season with 73 in a career with 250. He shot 86% (48-56) from the free throw line this season and set another school record with 27 consecutive made free throws. He was first in the York News-Times area for free throw percentage,
In his final game in the district final against Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-DeCatur, he sank four 3-pointers and led the team in scoring with 26 points. He scored in double figures in 21 of the Broncos’ 24 games and averaged 16 points per game and nearly six rebounds a contest. His 16 points per game was sixth in the final YNT charts and his 39% shooting from 3-point range was second.
He was recognized by the Lincoln Journal Star on the All-State Class C2 second team, was honorable mention in the Omaha World-Herald, earned Southern Nebraska Conference first team honors and was one of two co-captains on the York News-Times All-Area team.
On the football field he accounted for 20% of the Broncos’ running game in one game when he ripped the Bishop Neumann defense for 270 yards on 29 carries and three touchdowns in the 27-14 win.
On the season he ran the ball 130 times for 730 yards and nine touchdowns, accounting for 56% of the team’s ground game. He surpassed the century mark on the ground in three games this past year and was 97 of 192 in the passing game for 1,282 yards and seven touchdowns. Overall, Gierhan accounted for 2,012 yards of offense.
On defense he racked up 30 tackles and was second on the team in interceptions with two.
During the track and field season, Gierhan was third in the area in pole vault and cleared 13-0 as his top jump of the season.
Gierhan will attend Southeast Community College where he will major in Radiologic Technology.