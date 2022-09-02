Centennial XC comes home with six medals from Schuyler invite

SCHUYLER – With just three girls and three boys entered in Thursday’s Schuyler invite, the Centennial Broncos did not have enough runners to figure in the team scoring.

But that didn’t stop them from taking home a lot of hardware.

All six runners went home with a medal around their neck, something head coach Rob Johansen had not seen in his 17 years of coaching.

“All six varsity runners medaled in the top 15 at the meet. That is a first for me in the 17 years at Centennial where every high school runner places in the meet,” Johansen commented. “Needless to say, we are off to a solid start to the season.”

On the girls side Bronco Grace Schernikau, a sophomore, took home second place with a time of 23:28.50, which was just a minute and a half behind winner Miriam Deanda of Schuyler.

“Grace Schernikau ran her first cross country meet and finished second in the race. I see a lot of potential in her to be a great runner,” said Johansen. “She is still pretty raw in the race experience and will get better as she gains more confidence and experience.”

Finishing in sixth place was senior Madison Brandenburgh with a time of 24:08.40 and in 10th was sophomore Josie Turnbull with a time of 25:24.80.

Schuyler won the team race with 24 points, second was Logan View with 33 and third went to Columbus Lakeview with a point total of 38.

The champion on the boys side in the individual race was Gavin Bywater of Schuyler with a time of 18:35.60.

Centennial’s first runner to cross the finish line was senor Clinton Turnbull in fifth place with a clocking of 19:39.70. In 10th was sophomore Camden Winkelman with a 20:17.10 and in 15th place was sophomore Matthew Hoops with a time of 20:48.80.

Schuyler made it a clean sweep of the team titles as they had 27 points, second was Wahoo with a 35 and third went to Logan View with 49.

Centennial will be back in action on Thursday, September 8 at the Milford Invite.

“We still have lots of work ahead of us. We know how good our conference and district schools will be and we are far from where we want to be later in the season,” explained Johansen. “We actually had a few veteran runners that had higher goals for the meet that were not reached. That's okay and keeps them working hard and striving to get better.”