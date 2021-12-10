Centennial wrestling drops matches to Milford, Seward

MILFORD – The Centennial Broncos hit the mats Thursday night, taking on Milford and Seward in a triangular meet. Centennial ultimately came up on the short end of the stick in both matches, dropping a 60-24 decision to the Eagles and a 39-27 decision to the Bluejays.
Milford 60, Centennial 24
Sophomores Trayton Stewart (106 pounds) and Garrison Schernikau (120 pounds) accounted for half of Centennial’s 24 points thanks to a pair of open-class wins. Carson Fehlhafer remained unbeaten on the season, as the senior emerged victorious at 285 pounds and defeated Milford’s Trey Lyon via fall at 0:01. Fehlhafer is now 12-0 on the year.
Jarrett Dodson claimed the final six Broncos points with a win in the 145-pound weight class. The sophomore toppled Hunter Dickinson of Milford via fall at 3:27 and finished the night with a 9-3 mark on the year.
Seward 39, Centennial 27
Centennial collected 18 of its 27 points thanks to open weight class victories from Stewart (106 pounds), Schernikau (120 pounds) and Fehlhafer (285 pounds). Keenan Kosek earned three points for the Broncos at 138 pounds, defeating Caleb Jackson via decision, 7-5. The junior improved his season record to 7-4 with the victory.