Centennial wrestling drops matches to Milford, Seward

MILFORD – The Centennial Broncos hit the mats Thursday night, taking on Milford and Seward in a triangular meet. Centennial ultimately came up on the short end of the stick in both matches, dropping a 60-24 decision to the Eagles and a 39-27 decision to the Bluejays.

Milford 60, Centennial 24

Sophomores Trayton Stewart (106 pounds) and Garrison Schernikau (120 pounds) accounted for half of Centennial’s 24 points thanks to a pair of open-class wins. Carson Fehlhafer remained unbeaten on the season, as the senior emerged victorious at 285 pounds and defeated Milford’s Trey Lyon via fall at 0:01. Fehlhafer is now 12-0 on the year.

Jarrett Dodson claimed the final six Broncos points with a win in the 145-pound weight class. The sophomore toppled Hunter Dickinson of Milford via fall at 3:27 and finished the night with a 9-3 mark on the year.

Seward 39, Centennial 27