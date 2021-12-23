Centennial wrestles to third in Sutton team duals showdown

SUTTON – The Centennial Broncos put up a competitive fight at the Sutton duals Tuesday afternoon, placing third in the five-team field. Centennial handled both Sutton and Freeman but dropped a tight match against Wood River and lost to dual champ Thayer Central to close the day.
Many wrestlers found individual success on the mats for Centennial in the dual. Carson Fehlhafer, the defending state champion at 285 pounds, remained unbeaten on the year after notching three wins via forfeit and quickly dispatching his Wood River opponent in his fourth match of the day.
Sam Payne also finished a perfect 4-0, winning his three matches and adding an open win in the fourth. Jarrett Dodson and Nick Keith also concluded the day with unblemished records as both racked up three wins apiece. Dodson and Keith each picked up a pair of wins on the mats before rounding out their days with an open victory.
Centennial 42, Freeman 9
The Broncos only took to the mat twice against the Falcons, with Payne defeating Mason Denzin by fall at 4:59 in the 182-pound weight class. At 195 pounds, Austin Patchin fell to Freeman’s Trevor Parde via an 11-7 decision.
Centennial scored each of its remaining points via forfeit.
Wood River 42, Centennial 39
Centennial earned wins in seven of nine matches on the mats, but five open victories were enough for Wood River to edge out the Broncos 42-39.
Garrison Schernikau easily handled Alex Wanger at 120 pounds, earning the win via fall in 1:11. Wood River earned the win at 138 pounds, as the Broncos’ Keenan Kosek fell to Riley Waddington via fall.
Dodson put Centennial back on track with a win at 145 pounds, toppling Alex Rodriguez by fall at 1:24. Dylan Ancheta of Wood River defeated Centennial’s Parker Dishman at 152 pounds, but the Broncos responded by winning each of the final five matches.
Cyrus Songster handled Bryce Smith in 2:25 at 160 pounds, while Payne earned a victory over Wood River’s Gunnar Lacey via a 5-0 decision. Patchin defeated Brian Flores in 1:06, while Keith won a hard-fought match over Braden Roberson thanks to a fall at 4:20.
At 285 pounds, Fehlhafer closed the match with a decisive win over Tommy Leetch by fall in 1:23.
Centennial 42, Sutton 21
The host Mustangs won both of the on-mat matches, but Centennial still cruised to a win behind seven Sutton forfeits.
Thayer Central 46, Centennial 21
Centennial took four matches on the mat against Thayer Central, but it wasn’t enough to defeat the Titans, who swept through the dual to finish in first place.
Dodson earned a victory via a 6-0 decision over Thayer Central’s Treyton Waldmeier at 145 pounds, while Songster toppled Nate Burg by a 3-1 decision at 160 pounds. Payne closed out his strong outing with a win via fall in 1:11 over Conner Schardt of Thayer Central, while Keith took down the Titans’ Anthony Congdon-Meyer via a 6-2 decision at 220 pounds.