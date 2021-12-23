Centennial wrestles to third in Sutton team duals showdown

SUTTON – The Centennial Broncos put up a competitive fight at the Sutton duals Tuesday afternoon, placing third in the five-team field. Centennial handled both Sutton and Freeman but dropped a tight match against Wood River and lost to dual champ Thayer Central to close the day.

Many wrestlers found individual success on the mats for Centennial in the dual. Carson Fehlhafer, the defending state champion at 285 pounds, remained unbeaten on the year after notching three wins via forfeit and quickly dispatching his Wood River opponent in his fourth match of the day.

Sam Payne also finished a perfect 4-0, winning his three matches and adding an open win in the fourth. Jarrett Dodson and Nick Keith also concluded the day with unblemished records as both racked up three wins apiece. Dodson and Keith each picked up a pair of wins on the mats before rounding out their days with an open victory.

Centennial 42, Freeman 9

The Broncos only took to the mat twice against the Falcons, with Payne defeating Mason Denzin by fall at 4:59 in the 182-pound weight class. At 195 pounds, Austin Patchin fell to Freeman’s Trevor Parde via an 11-7 decision.

Centennial scored each of its remaining points via forfeit.