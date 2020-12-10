Centennial wrestlers battle Milford, Seward

SEWARD — The Centennial Broncos wrestling program competed at the Seward County Triangular at Seward High School on Thursday night. The Seward Bluejays hosted Centennial and the Milford Eagles.

Milford ruled the mat, beating both Seward, by the score of 57-12, and Centennial 58-12.

Centennial’s lone win of the match against Milford when heavyweight Carson Fehlhafer took just 42 seconds to pin his opponent, Kaden Petsch.

The Broncos had more success against Seward, but still wound up losing the dual 42-36. There was a combined eight open weight classes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Centennial earned three wins that weren’t open weights. Those victories came from Ryan Payne, Tyson Rodewald and Sam Payne.

Ryan Payne, Centennial’s top wrestler and one who competes at 132 pounds, faced Xander Foulk and earned a victory via pin in 3 minutes, 8 seconds. Earlier in the night, Payne faced a tough opponent in Milford’s Eli Vondra. It was a close match that came down to the final seconds, but Vondra was the one who came away with a 4-3 win.

After taking a loss against Milford, Rodewald got back in the win column at 182 pounds. He faced off with Hunter Novacek and got a pin in 2:43 to move his record to 1-1 on the night.