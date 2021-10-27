Centennial volleyball season ends with loss in C2-3 subdistrict

PALMYRA – After several hours, 119 combined kills, 20 aces, 18 blocks and 115 set assists, the Palmyra Panthers outlasted the Centennial Broncos in the C2-3 final on the Panthers’ home floor Tuesday night.

Palmyra came in with a record of 18-10 and got all they could handle from the 13-22 Broncos in the final before winning the match 3-2.

The Broncos won the first set 25-19 and took the Panthers well into the 30s before the hosts prevailed 35-33 to even the match.

In a best of three after the first two games were split, Palmyra won set three 25-17, Centennial took the fourth set 26-24, before the Panthers won the subdistrict title 16-14 in the fifth.

The Broncos had three players in double figures in kills as freshman Catelynn Bargen was the team leader with 13 on 39 of 53 attacks, sophomore Karley Naber added 12 kills on 46 of 53 swings and finishing with 10 was sophomore Cora Payne on 37 of 44 attacks.

The Broncos were 114 of 116 serving with nine aces, led by three from junior Samara Ruether. The Broncos finished with 11 blocks led by Payne with nine and in setting senior Gracen Fehlhafer was 167 of 167 with 46 assists.