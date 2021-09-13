Centennial volleyball 1 up, 2 down at Malcolm

MALCOLM – Centennial volleyball opened action at the Malcolm Invite on Saturday with a pair of two-set losses to the host Clippers and the Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays before closing with a sweep of Fort Calhoun to snap a four-match losing streak and improve to 5-7 on the year.

Malcolm 2, Centennial 0

The hosts dominated Centennial in the opening match, as the Broncos scored a total of 15 points in a 25-7, 25-8 loss. Centennial finished the match with three kills, two from sophomore Karley Naber. The Broncos notched 11 digs as a team, while senior Gracen Fehlhafer tallied all three of Centennial’s assists.

Ashland-Greenwood 2, Centennial 0

The Broncos played much better in their second match, but the Bluejays won 25-18, 25-21.

Junior Cambria Saunders and freshman Catelynn Bargen each hammered five kills for Centennial, which finished with 13 for the match.

The Broncos finished with five aces, led by three from junior Krislyn Green. Naber and freshman Averie Stuhr each added one ace.