Centennial upsets C-2 No. 7 Superior, takes runner-up in Southern Nebraska

Superior never recovered from that Rathjen-led run, and the Broncos knotted the match at 1-all with the 25-20 second-set win.

In the third, Centennial got five kills from Kate Hirschfeld and four from setter Jaci Opfer. Hirschfeld unofficially led the team with 15 in the match while Opfer added six and Stuhr five.

Centennial got off a good start and led 10-5 before a Hirschfeld kill forced a Superior timeout. The Broncos continued to press the gas out of the stoppage and gained a 19-12 edge before Hirschfeld connected on back-to-back kills to up her team’s advantage to 21-12.

The Broncos closed out the win when Opfer and Stuhr dished out consecutive kills.

Centennial (19-10) 19 25 25 — 2

Superior (16-5) 25 20 14 — 1

David City 2, Centennial 0

Vandenberg was on her game for the championship match, lasering 11 kills past the Centennial defense while Couch added seven.

The Broncos’ offense struggled to find a rhythm the entire match, and didn’t get a kill until Hirschfeld’s first to cut David City’s lead to 9-4.