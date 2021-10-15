Centennial trips over Aquinas in volleyball

DAVID CITY – The David City Aquinas Monarchs hosted both the Centennial Broncos and the David City Scouts in triangular volleyball Thursday night.

Aquinas opened with a 25-17, 25-20 win over the Broncos and David City also won the match 2-0 by the scores of 25-14 and 25-19.

Centennial sees its record drop to 8-17 on the season with their home invite scheduled for today.

David City was a 2-1 winner over the Monarchs in the final game.

Aquinas 2, Centennial 0

The Broncos managed just 13 kills in the match with sophomore Karley Naber the team leader with eight on 13 of 17 attacks. As a team Centennial was 49 of 63 overall.

Naber also had two of the team’s four aces, she rang up four blocks and one dig.

In setting, senior Gracen Fehlhafer was 51 of 52 with 11 assists, freshman Ella Wambold added four digs and Averie Stuhr, a freshman, was charted with three blocks.

David City 2, Centennial 0

No stats were available for the Broncos.