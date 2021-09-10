Centennial tripped up twice at Malcolm in volleyball

MALCOLM – The Centennial volleyball team dropped a pair of matches at the Malcolm Invite on Thursday night, where the Broncos fell to Milford and Elmwood-Murdock and moved to 4-5 on the season.

Milford 2, Centennial 0

Centennial battled in the opening set but came up short 25-23, and Milford took the second set 25-17 to complete the sweep. Averie Stuhr and Karley Naber led the Broncos with six kills apiece, followed by five from Cora Payne, four from Catelynn Bargen and two from Gracen Fehlhafer.

Fehlhafer notched Centennial’s lone ace at the service line, while Stuhr and Cambria Saunders combined for the Broncos’ only block.

Four Broncos notched at least nine digs – Fehlhafer posted a team-high 13, Ella Wambold recorded 11 and Naber and Samara Reuther each tallied nine.

Fehlhafer recorded 17 of Centennial’s 23 assists in the match.

Elmwood-Murdock 2, Centennial 0

The Knights dominated the opening set 25-10 and closed out the Broncos 25-19 in the second set. Stats for both teams were not available.