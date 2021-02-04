Centennial tops C2 No. 3 Sutton in SNC semifinal 53-42

UTICA-Free throws had not played much of a factor in Thursday night’s semifinal game between Centennial and Sutton as the two teams had combined to shoot seven through the first three quarters.
That all changed in the fourth quarter.
The Centennial Broncos rode a 14 of 16 performance at the line, 14 of 14 in the fourth quarter as they upset the Class C2 No. 3 Mustangs 53-42 to earn a spot in the finals against the undefeated Milford Eagles.
Up until the final eight minutes the main feature of the game was the 3-point shot, especially on the Sutton side as they were 9 of 17 through three quarters, but went cold in the fourth as they went just 1 of 7 to finish 10 of 24.
Sutton seniors Cade Wiseman and Quenton Jones accounted for all 10 of those treys as Jones finished with 19 and Wiseman added 18 points.
Centennial countered with a much more balanced attack as Maj Nisly put up 14 points, Jake Bargen was right behind him with 13 and Cooper Gierhan had 12.
Sutton led 14-13 at the end of the first quarter, but the two teams were knotted up at 20-20 at the half.
The Mustangs were on top 33-28 when the Broncos reeled off a 10-0 run to make it 33-28, but as fast as the Centennial crew took the lead, the Mustangs took it right back behind three treys from Wiseman and seven points from Jones as the Sutton team went back on top heading to the final eight minutes 36-35.
The Broncos finished up 16 of 39 from the field and that included 7 of 17 on three-point attempts. They turned the ball over just four times in the game and their second half work on the glass was huge as they held Sutton to a lot of one and done possessions with a 27-18 advantage on the glass.
The Mustangs were 15 of 38 and as mentioned earlier 10 of 24 on 3-points shots. They knocked down 2 of 5 free throws.
Sutton recorded five turnovers.
The championship game is Saturday night with tip scheduled for 8:15 p.m.
Centennial (14-4) 13 7 15 18-53
Sutton (13-6) 14 6 16 6-42
CEN (53)-Nisly 14, Bargen 13, Gierhan 12, Zimmer 8, Hirschfeld 6. Totals-16-39 (7-17) 14-16-53
SUT (42)- Wieseman 18, Jones 19, Haight 4, T. Baldwin 1. Totals- 15-38 (10-24) 2-5-42