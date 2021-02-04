Centennial tops C2 No. 3 Sutton in SNC semifinal 53-42

UTICA-Free throws had not played much of a factor in Thursday night’s semifinal game between Centennial and Sutton as the two teams had combined to shoot seven through the first three quarters.

That all changed in the fourth quarter.

The Centennial Broncos rode a 14 of 16 performance at the line, 14 of 14 in the fourth quarter as they upset the Class C2 No. 3 Mustangs 53-42 to earn a spot in the finals against the undefeated Milford Eagles.

Up until the final eight minutes the main feature of the game was the 3-point shot, especially on the Sutton side as they were 9 of 17 through three quarters, but went cold in the fourth as they went just 1 of 7 to finish 10 of 24.

Sutton seniors Cade Wiseman and Quenton Jones accounted for all 10 of those treys as Jones finished with 19 and Wiseman added 18 points.

Centennial countered with a much more balanced attack as Maj Nisly put up 14 points, Jake Bargen was right behind him with 13 and Cooper Gierhan had 12.

Sutton led 14-13 at the end of the first quarter, but the two teams were knotted up at 20-20 at the half.