Centennial thin clads visit Milford for track and field

In the high jump, Jaycee Stuhr placed fourth with a jump of 4-8 and Cora Payne cleared the bar at 4-6.

Senior Kailey Ziegler was second in the shot put (32-0 ½) and fourth in the discus (103-6); Hirschfeld was second in the triple jump (32-9 ½); Samara Ruether was second in the pole vault (8-6) and the 3200 relay of Dey, Payne, Rylee Menze and Lillian Butzke was second with a time of 11:09.96.

The 4x100 relay was third; Horne had a time of 13.36 (PR) to finish third in the 100 and she also took third in the 200 with a time of 28.79. In the 3200 meter run, Madison Brandenburgh was third with a time of 13:02.00.

Other boys results included; Sam Tomes second in the vault (11-6); Ryan Payne was the runner-up in the 3200 (10:43.82) and the 1600 relay of Rayshun Foreman, Will Saunders, Connor Clouse and Lane Zimmer stopped the clock at 3:54.29 for second place.

Third place efforts were turned in by the following; Jayde Gumaer in the discus (116-7); Jake Bargen in the high jump (6-2); Saunders in the 110 hurdles (16.43) and also in the 300 hurdles with a clock-stopping time of 43.71.