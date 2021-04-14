Centennial thin clads visit Milford for track and field

MILFORD-There were a lot of Centennial Bronco personal records set at the Milford Invite on Tuesday.
Team scores were not available, however Centennial head coach Rob Johansen said the girls placed second and the boys were third.
The teams combined for two individual wins on the day as senior Daylee Dey kept her streak alive of winning the 1600-meter race with a time of 5:51.97 which was a PR and on the boys’ side, Cooper Gierhan may have paid the price for his win, but took the top spot in the pole vault with a jump of 12-6.
“Cooper Gierhan was the only individual first place winner for the boys. Cleared a season best 12'-6, but cost him some chipped teeth on the way down over the crossbar on one of his attempts at 13-0,” said Johansen. “He'll be okay, but will need to see the dentist.”
The Bronco foursome of Dey, Savannah Horne, Kate Hirschfeld and Molly Prochaska was clocked at 4:29.43 and took home first.
Johansen said there is something about the high jump area in Milford that brings out the best in his jumpers.
“High jumpers did really well as I predicted. Seems like when we go to Milford in the years past, the high jumper always jump a few inches more,” Johansen Commented. “They did just that. Nearly all of them set season best jumps. Must have a good surface there for jumping.”
In the high jump, Jaycee Stuhr placed fourth with a jump of 4-8 and Cora Payne cleared the bar at 4-6.
Senior Kailey Ziegler was second in the shot put (32-0 ½) and fourth in the discus (103-6); Hirschfeld was second in the triple jump (32-9 ½); Samara Ruether was second in the pole vault (8-6) and the 3200 relay of Dey, Payne, Rylee Menze and Lillian Butzke was second with a time of 11:09.96.
The 4x100 relay was third; Horne had a time of 13.36 (PR) to finish third in the 100 and she also took third in the 200 with a time of 28.79. In the 3200 meter run, Madison Brandenburgh was third with a time of 13:02.00.
Other boys results included; Sam Tomes second in the vault (11-6); Ryan Payne was the runner-up in the 3200 (10:43.82) and the 1600 relay of Rayshun Foreman, Will Saunders, Connor Clouse and Lane Zimmer stopped the clock at 3:54.29 for second place.
Third place efforts were turned in by the following; Jayde Gumaer in the discus (116-7); Jake Bargen in the high jump (6-2); Saunders in the 110 hurdles (16.43) and also in the 300 hurdles with a clock-stopping time of 43.71.
“The girls' 1600 relay continues to look strong winning the fourth meet in a row. Rayshun Foreman had a nice day setting three PRs in the high jump at 5-8, long jump 19-9 1/4 and 400 in 55.94,” said Johansen. “Distance runners Ryan Payne, Clinton Turnbull and Madison Brandenburgh all ran PRs in the 3200 meter run. First time this season they were able to run this race first and with fresh legs. Still waiting on getting a day about 55 degrees without the wind blowing for some of those time and distance to make some big improvements.”