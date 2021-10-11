Centennial takes Wolverines on gridiron by 10

WILBER – The Centennial Broncos led the Wilber-Clatonia Wolverines 28-25 after three quarters and scored once in the fourth quarter to provide some breathing room in a 35-25 road win Friday night. Centennial bounced back from a close defeat at Bishop Neumann, while Wilber-Clatonia dropped its third consecutive game after a 4-0 start.

Junior quarterback Maj Nisly completed eight of 22 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns in the win while adding 15 carries for 89 yards and another score on the ground. Sophomore running back Jarrett Dodson logged 25 carries for 134 yards and a touchdown to finish as the Broncos’ leading rusher.

In the receiving game, junior Levi Zimmer hauled in two passes for 103 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Both of his scores came on big plays – 64 and 39 yards, respectively. Junior Lane Zimmer also caught a pair of passes for 98 yards and a touchdown. Senior Jake Bargen notched four receptions for 63 yards to round out the Centennial receiving corps.

Defensively, senior Samuel Payne racked up eight tackles, five tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. The Broncos also forced a pair of turnovers as junior Elijah Utter recovered a fumble and Nisly intercepted a pass.

Centennial improved to 5-2 on the year and returns home next week for a clash against 5-2 Lincoln Lutheran. The Broncos close the regular season at home on Oct. 22 against Yutan, which dropped its season opener but hasn’t lost since and rides a six-game win streak into Friday’s road trip to Bishop Neumann.