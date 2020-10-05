Centennial takes fifth place at Columbus Classic

COLUMBUS – A star-studded field was on hand at the Columbus Classic on Saturday as four of the eight volleyball teams in competition were rated in their respective classes.
Class C-2 No. 10 Centennial was among the field, and after a tough opening-round loss to host Columbus Scotus, the Broncos bounced back to defeat both Blair and Hastings to finish in fifth place.
The rest of the field included C-1 No. 3 Kearney Catholic, which defeated Norfolk Catholic in the championship; C-1 No. 5 Columbus Lakeview, which finished third; and Class B No. 5 Beatrice.
Centennial won the first set over Scotus 25-17, but the Shamrocks won the second 25-22 and rolled to a 25-11 win in the third.
Centennial defeated Blair 25-16, 25-15 and also swept Hastings 25-17, 25-22.
The Broncos head into their match tonight at Cross County with a record of 14-6.
Scotus 2
Centennial 1
Mistakes really hampered the Broncos in the loss to Scotus, especially in the second set when Centennial had an opportunity to win 2-0.
Three consecutive serving mistakes and a pair of attacks that went long and wide allowed the hosts to build on their 18-16 second-set lead, and the Broncos never recovered as the third was dominated by the 8-7 Shamrocks.
“I thought we started out strong. We were passing the ball well and our hitters were putting the ball away,” Centennial head coach Alex Anstine said. “We didn’t make a lot of mistakes in the first set. In the second and third sets we had way too many unforced errors. We started doubting ourselves, our hitters tried doing too much but we continued to fight.”
Centennial finished with 27 kills as senior Kate Hirschfeld was 32 of 41 with nine kills and senior Jaycee Stuhr was 19 of 20 with six kills.
The offense was set up by senior Jaci Opfer, who had 21 set assists, and as a team the Broncos had 66 digs with Hirschfeld notching 16 and senior Lexus Prochaska 14.
Senior Kiley Rathjen had two blocks.
Centennial 2
Blair 0
The Broncos were able to bounce back against Blair as Stuhr had eight kills on 14 of 15 swings while Hirschfeld finished with six kills on 17 of 18 attacks.
Centennial recorded eight team aces with freshman Karley Naber leading the team with three while Stuhr had three blocks.
Hirschfeld had eight digs while junior Gracen Fehlhafer and Prochaska had seven. Opfer had 16 assists on 37 of 37 setting.
Centennial 2
Hastings 0
Hirschfeld had 10 kills while Stuhr finished with four blocks against Hastings as Centennial ended its day at the Columbus Classic in fifth place.
The team recorded 26 digs as Naber was the team leader with 10 and Opfer was 43 of 43 setting with 21 assists.
“I loved how aggressive we were. Our blocking game was strong and we did a nice job of getting in their hitter’s heads,” Anstine said. “We served aggressively and kept them out of system and we passed the ball very well. Overall, I’m very proud of how the girls competed in a tough tournament. We just need to play at our level all the time and we can’t get down on ourselves. We can’t wait to get back in action on Tuesday night.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!