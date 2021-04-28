Centennial T&F Invite draws area girls

UTICA - Just a week ago the area was preparing for 2-3 inches of snow.

One week later the temperatures were in the mid 90s as the Centennial Invite, canceled last Wednesday, began Monday.

The Centennial girls racked up 55. 5 points and recorded four individual champions in the field events, to take the early lead over the other seven teams.

The Broncos held that early advantage and finished with 146.5 points to the Milford Eagles’ runner-up total of 129.5.

Third place went to Sutton with 95, while the Nebraska Lutheran Knights finished in sixth place with six points and Heartland was eighth with four points.

In the field events the wins came from Kailey Ziegler in the shot put; Jillian Bailey in the long jump; Kate Hirschfeld in the triple jump and Samara Ruether in the pole vault.