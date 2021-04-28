Centennial T&F Invite draws area girls

UTICA - Just a week ago the area was preparing for 2-3 inches of snow.
One week later the temperatures were in the mid 90s as the Centennial Invite, canceled last Wednesday, began Monday.
The Centennial girls racked up 55. 5 points and recorded four individual champions in the field events, to take the early lead over the other seven teams.
The Broncos held that early advantage and finished with 146.5 points to the Milford Eagles’ runner-up total of 129.5.
Third place went to Sutton with 95, while the Nebraska Lutheran Knights finished in sixth place with six points and Heartland was eighth with four points.
In the field events the wins came from Kailey Ziegler in the shot put; Jillian Bailey in the long jump; Kate Hirschfeld in the triple jump and Samara Ruether in the pole vault.
“Kailey Ziegler threw a big personal best in the shot put 37-1 1/2". Not sure where that one came from, but we're going to take it,” said Centennial head coach Rob Johansen. “Kailey continues to impress us this year in both the shot and discus. On the track, Savannah Horne captured the 100; senior Daylee Dey continued her winning ways in the 1600 and the 4x100 relay of Horne, Hirschfeld, Lexus Prochaska and Jillian Bailey hit the tape at 53.16.
In the two distance races, Madison Brandenburgh took second in the 3200 and third in the 1600. Horne added a second to her first in the 100 with a time of 28.32 in the 200 meters.
Molly Prochaska ran second in the 800; and Centennial’s 4x400 relay also finished second.
“Kate Hirschfeld won the triple jump setting a season best 34-0 and Jillian Bailey won the long jump at 15-7 1/2 setting a personal best. Savannah Horne won the 100 in PR time as well as Daylee Dey in the 1600. The warm day really helped the sprinters hit their PRs. Not so much for the distance kids.”
Nebraska Lutheran’s scoring came from Kay Prigge with sixth place in the 1600; Bethany Fox took fifth in the 3200; Natalie Hueske was sixth in the triple jump and the 4x800 relay ran fifth.
Heartland’s 4x400 relay which consisted of Hayden Mierau, Ava Tessman, Grace Regier and Ella Friesen accounted for all of the Huskies’ four points with a fourth place effort.
Centennial and Heartland will travel to Wilber on Saturday for the Southern Nebraska Conference meet that starts at 10 a.m.
The Knights of Nebraska Lutheran will join the rest of the Crossroads Conference in Osceola at 9 a.m. for the 2021 league meet.
Team scoring- 1.Centennial (CEN) 146.5; 2.Milford (MIL) 129.5: 3.Sutton (SUT) 95; 4.Malcolm (MAL) 92; 5.Columbus Lakeview (LV) 45; 6.Nebraska Lutheran (NL) 6; 7.Seward 5; 8.Heartland (HRT) 4.
Event winners and area athletes who placed
100-1.Savannah Horne, CEN 13.26; 5.Lexus Prochaska, CEN 13.83; 6.Jillian Bailey, CEN 13.92
200-1.Sydney Sterling, MIL 27.86; 2.Savannah Horne, CEN 28.32
400-1.Blake Barcel, LV 1:01.38; 3.Kate Hirschfeld, CEN 1:04.94; 5.Molly Prochaska, CEN 1:06.82; 6.Cora Payne, CEN 1:08.20
800-1.Dayvie Perrien, SUT 2:33.32; 2.Molly Prochaska, CEN 2:34.44 4.Lillian Butzke, CEN 2:38.98;
1600-1.Daylee Dey, CEN 5:47.89; 3.Madison Brandenburgh, CEN 6:18.80; 6.Kay Prigge, NL 6:38.98
3200-1.Abbie McGuire, MIL 13:09.96; 2.Madison Brandenburgh, CEN 13:50.14; 5.Bethany Fox, NL 16:57.86
100 hurdles-1.Kate Griess, SUT 16.83
300 hurdles-1.Kate Griess, SUT 48.35; 6.Asia Nisly, CEN 54.09
4x100 relay-1.Centennial 53.16
4x400 relay-1.Sutton 4:23.59; 2.Centennial 4:31.61; 4.Heartland 4:53.98
4x800 relay-1.Malcolm 10:51.88; 3.Centennial 10:56.89; 5.Nebraska Lutheran 12:34.17
High Jump-1.Sarah Spahr, MIL 5-0; 5.Jaycee Stuhr, CEN 4-6
Pole Vault-1.Samara Ruether, CEN 8-6; 3.Gracen Fehlhafer, CEN 8-0
Long Jump-1.Jillian Bailey, CEN 15-7 ½
Triple Jump-1.Kate Hirschfeld, CEN 34-0; 5.Cambria Saunders, CEN30-5 ¼; 6.Natalie Hueske, NL 30-5 ¼.
Shot Put-1.Kailey Ziegler, CEN 37-1 ¼; 5.Alex Galavez, CEN 31-2 ½
Discus-1.Camille Stauffer, MIL 111-5 ½; 4.Kailey Ziegler, CEN 99-04