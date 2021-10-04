Centennial splits two at Yutan Softball Invite

YUTAN – The Centennial Broncos capped off their regular season over the weekend as they split two games at the Yutan Invite.
The Broncos (7-23) defeated Southern/Diller-Odell 13-8, but lost a tough 9-8 decision to Tekamah-Herman.
Centennial 13, Southern/Diller-Odell 8
When the Broncos went to the bottom of the fourth with a 13-0 lead, it seemed inevitable the game would end via a run rule.
But Southern put up eight runs in the bottom of the fourth to close the gap to just five. But time elapsed and the Broncos had their seventh win of the year.
Centennial rapped out seven hits with both Rylee Menze and Cora Hoffschneider leading the way with two apiece. Hoffscneider and Ava Fischer finished the game with three RBIs each.
Menze, Hoffschneider and Fischer all had a double in the win and they each recorded one stolen base.
Fischer pitched three innings and gave up eight hits. Only three of the eight runs she allowed were earned and she recorded seven strikeouts.
Tekamah-Herman 9, Centennial 8
Tekamah-Herman scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh after the Broncos had taken an 8-7 lead to the final inning.
Centennial had 13 hits in the game with Hoffschneider leading the way with three. She also had two RBIs and a double.
Menze had two hits and drove in three runs, Fischer had two hits and one RBI and Halley Heidtbrink rapped a pair of singles.
Tekamah-Herman led 4-1 before the Broncos scored six unanswered runs over the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to lead 7-4.
The Tigers tied the game at 7-7 with three in the bottom of the sixth.
Horne worked six innings, allowed six hits, eight runs, walked nine batters and struck out six.
Centennial was in Leigh on Monday for subdistrict action. They were scheduled to take on No. 1 seed Highway 91 (Leigh/Clarkson/Howells-Dodge).