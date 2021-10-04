Centennial splits two at Yutan Softball Invite

YUTAN – The Centennial Broncos capped off their regular season over the weekend as they split two games at the Yutan Invite.

The Broncos (7-23) defeated Southern/Diller-Odell 13-8, but lost a tough 9-8 decision to Tekamah-Herman.

Centennial 13, Southern/Diller-Odell 8

When the Broncos went to the bottom of the fourth with a 13-0 lead, it seemed inevitable the game would end via a run rule.

But Southern put up eight runs in the bottom of the fourth to close the gap to just five. But time elapsed and the Broncos had their seventh win of the year.

Centennial rapped out seven hits with both Rylee Menze and Cora Hoffschneider leading the way with two apiece. Hoffscneider and Ava Fischer finished the game with three RBIs each.

Menze, Hoffschneider and Fischer all had a double in the win and they each recorded one stolen base.

Fischer pitched three innings and gave up eight hits. Only three of the eight runs she allowed were earned and she recorded seven strikeouts.

Tekamah-Herman 9, Centennial 8